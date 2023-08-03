Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Topley : 10 balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2 .

Wiese : 10 balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.8 .

Parnell : 10 balls, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.4 .

Carse : 5 balls, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 19.2 .

Rashid : 15 balls, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.2 .