Match summary

The Hundred Men

Leeds

Northern Superchargers Men Yet to bat. Birmingham Phoenix Men are batting, 76 for 3 (51).

Birmingham Phoenix Men are 76 for 3 with 49 balls remaining.

Birmingham Phoenix Men 1st innings

Total

76 for 3, from 51 balls.

Batting

  1. Smeed c Carse b Parnell; 21 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
  2. Bethell b Topley; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Duckett not out; 32 runs, 21 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.38
  4. Smith (wk) b Rashid; 13 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 216.67
  5. Mousley not out; 5 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67

Extras

5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Shadab Khan
  • Benjamin
  • Howell
  • Helm
  • Milne
  • Richardson

Fall of Wickets

  • Jacob Bethell at 2 for 1
  • Will Smeed at 41 for 2
  • Jamie Smith at 69 for 3

Bowling

  1. Topley: 10balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2.
  2. Wiese: 10balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.8.
  3. Parnell: 10balls, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
  4. Carse: 5balls, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 19.2.
  5. Rashid: 15balls, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.2.
  6. Short: 1balls, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.

Match details

  • Toss: Northern Superchargers Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Match referee: Dean Cosker
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Reserve umpire: Neil Pratt
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong