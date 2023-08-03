Birmingham Phoenix Men 1st innings
Total
76 for 3, from 51 balls.
Batting
- Smeed c Carse b Parnell; 21 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 116.67
- Bethell b Topley; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Duckett not out; 32 runs, 21 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.38
- Smith (wk) b Rashid; 13 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 216.67
- Mousley not out; 5 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
Extras
5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Shadab Khan
- Benjamin
- Howell
- Helm
- Milne
- Richardson
Fall of Wickets
- Jacob Bethell at 2 for 1
- Will Smeed at 41 for 2
- Jamie Smith at 69 for 3
Bowling
- Topley: 10balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2.
- Wiese: 10balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.8.
- Parnell: 10balls, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
- Carse: 5balls, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 19.2.
- Rashid: 15balls, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.2.
- Short: 1balls, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
Match details
- Toss: Northern Superchargers Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Match referee: Dean Cosker
- Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Reserve umpire: Neil Pratt
- TV umpire: Nigel Llong