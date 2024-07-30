 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Leeds

Northern Superchargers Men 147 for 3. Southern Brave Men 146 for 8.

Northern Superchargers Men win by 7 wickets.

Southern Brave Men 1st innings

Total

146 for 8, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Davies (wk) lbw b Santner; 28 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.00
  2. Vince (c) c Santner b Parkinson; 19 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
  3. du Plooy b Short; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
  4. Coles c Short b Clark; 26 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  5. Evans c Pooran b Rashid; 5 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  6. Ahmed st Pooran b Parkinson; 8 runs, 4 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  7. Pollard b Potts; 37 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 168.18
  8. Jordan not out; 17 runs, 16 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.25
  9. Archer run out; 3 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Hosein
  • Mills

Fall of Wickets

  • James Vince at 32 for 1, from 3.4 overs
  • Leus du Plooy at 44 for 2, from 6.2 overs
  • Alex Davies at 71 for 3, from 9.2 overs
  • James Coles at 81 for 4, from 10.5 overs
  • Rehan Ahmed at 89 for 5, from 11.4 overs
  • Laurie Evans at 91 for 6, from 12.3 overs
  • Kieron Pollard at 143 for 7, from 19.3 overs
  • Jofra Archer at 146 for 8, from 19.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Clark: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.80.
  2. Parkinson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 11.40.
  3. Potts: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
  4. Santner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  5. Rashid: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.70.
  6. Short: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Men won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Umpire: Paul Pollard
  • TV umpire: Neil Bainton
  • Match referee: James Whitaker
  • Reserve umpire: Jack Shantry