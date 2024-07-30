Southern Brave Men 1st innings
Total
146 for 8, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Davies (wk) lbw b Santner; 28 runs, 20 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.00
- Vince (c) c Santner b Parkinson; 19 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
- du Plooy b Short; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
- Coles c Short b Clark; 26 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Evans c Pooran b Rashid; 5 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Ahmed st Pooran b Parkinson; 8 runs, 4 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Pollard b Potts; 37 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 168.18
- Jordan not out; 17 runs, 16 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.25
- Archer run out; 3 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Hosein
- Mills
Fall of Wickets
- James Vince at 32 for 1, from 3.4 overs
- Leus du Plooy at 44 for 2, from 6.2 overs
- Alex Davies at 71 for 3, from 9.2 overs
- James Coles at 81 for 4, from 10.5 overs
- Rehan Ahmed at 89 for 5, from 11.4 overs
- Laurie Evans at 91 for 6, from 12.3 overs
- Kieron Pollard at 143 for 7, from 19.3 overs
- Jofra Archer at 146 for 8, from 19.5 overs
Bowling
- Clark: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.80.
- Parkinson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 11.40.
- Potts: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
- Santner: 4overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Rashid: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.70.
- Short: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Men won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- Umpire: Paul Pollard
- TV umpire: Neil Bainton
- Match referee: James Whitaker
- Reserve umpire: Jack Shantry