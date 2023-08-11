 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Leeds

Northern Superchargers Women are batting, 49 for 2 (40). Oval Invincibles Women

Northern Superchargers Women are 49 for 2 with 60 balls remaining.

Northern Superchargers Women 1st innings

Total

49 for 2, from 40 balls.

Batting

  1. Kelly c Winfield-Hill b Kapp; 10 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
  2. Rodrigues b Kapp; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Litchfield not out; 25 runs, 17 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 147.06
  4. Armitage (c) not out; 13 runs, 14 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.86

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Heath
  • Davidson-Richards
  • Wareham
  • Cross
  • Smith
  • Higham
  • Ballinger

Fall of Wickets

  • Jemimah Rodrigues at 1 for 1
  • Marie Kelly at 15 for 2

Bowling

  1. Kapp: 15balls, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  2. Villiers: 10balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.2.
  3. Smale: 10balls, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.8.
  4. Gray: 5balls, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.

Match details

  • Toss: Northern Superchargers Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Match referee: James Whitaker
  • Umpire: Neil Pratt
  • Umpire: Joanne Ibbotson
  • Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
  • TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem