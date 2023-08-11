Northern Superchargers Women 1st innings
Total
49 for 2, from 40 balls.
Batting
- Kelly c Winfield-Hill b Kapp; 10 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
- Rodrigues b Kapp; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Litchfield not out; 25 runs, 17 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 147.06
- Armitage (c) not out; 13 runs, 14 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.86
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Heath
- Davidson-Richards
- Wareham
- Cross
- Smith
- Higham
- Ballinger
Fall of Wickets
- Jemimah Rodrigues at 1 for 1
- Marie Kelly at 15 for 2
Bowling
- Kapp: 15balls, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Villiers: 10balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.2.
- Smale: 10balls, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.8.
- Gray: 5balls, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
Match details
- Toss: Northern Superchargers Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Match referee: James Whitaker
- Umpire: Neil Pratt
- Umpire: Joanne Ibbotson
- Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
- TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem