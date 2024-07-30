 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Leeds

Northern Superchargers Women 100 for 7. Southern Brave Women 100 for 8.

Match Tied.

Southern Brave Women 1st innings

Total

100 for 8, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Bouchier b Smith; 22 runs, 14 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 157.14
  2. Wyatt c Wareham b Smith; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  3. Knott c Davidson-Richards b Cross; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  4. Adams (c) run out; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  5. Kemp c Armitage b Wareham; 14 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.35
  6. Tryon run out; 25 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 104.17
  7. Dattani b Sutherland; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  8. Southby (wk) not out; 16 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.21
  9. Cheatle run out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  10. Bell not out; 10 runs, 5 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00

Extras

5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Corteen-Coleman

Fall of Wickets

  • Maia Bouchier at 26 for 1, from 3.2 overs
  • Danni Wyatt at 27 for 2, from 3.4 overs
  • Charli Knott at 27 for 3, from 4.2 overs
  • Georgia Adams at 36 for 4, from 6.2 overs
  • Freya Kemp at 47 for 5, from 9.2 overs
  • Naomi Dattani at 59 for 6, from 12.4 overs
  • Chloe Tryon at 79 for 7, from 16.5 overs
  • Lauren Cheatle at 86 for 8, from 18.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  2. Smith: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  3. Ballinger: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
  4. Sutherland: 4overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
  5. Higham: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
  6. Wareham: 4overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Headingley, Leeds
  • Umpire: Michael Gough
  • Umpire: Joanne Ibbotson
  • TV umpire: Neil Bainton
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Gabi Brown