Southern Brave Women 1st innings
Total
100 for 8, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Bouchier b Smith; 22 runs, 14 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 157.14
- Wyatt c Wareham b Smith; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Knott c Davidson-Richards b Cross; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Adams (c) run out; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Kemp c Armitage b Wareham; 14 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.35
- Tryon run out; 25 runs, 24 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 104.17
- Dattani b Sutherland; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Southby (wk) not out; 16 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.21
- Cheatle run out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Bell not out; 10 runs, 5 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
Extras
5 from 1 legbyes, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Corteen-Coleman
Fall of Wickets
- Maia Bouchier at 26 for 1, from 3.2 overs
- Danni Wyatt at 27 for 2, from 3.4 overs
- Charli Knott at 27 for 3, from 4.2 overs
- Georgia Adams at 36 for 4, from 6.2 overs
- Freya Kemp at 47 for 5, from 9.2 overs
- Naomi Dattani at 59 for 6, from 12.4 overs
- Chloe Tryon at 79 for 7, from 16.5 overs
- Lauren Cheatle at 86 for 8, from 18.2 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Smith: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Ballinger: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
- Sutherland: 4overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
- Higham: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
- Wareham: 4overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Headingley, Leeds
- Umpire: Michael Gough
- Umpire: Joanne Ibbotson
- TV umpire: Neil Bainton
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Reserve umpire: Gabi Brown