 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

The Oval

Oval Invincibles Men 189 for 4 . London Spirit Men are batting, 5 for 0 (5).

London Spirit Men need 185 runs to win from 95 balls with 10 wickets remaining.

London Spirit Men 1st innings

Total

5 for 0, from 5 balls.

Batting

  1. Crawley not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  2. Rossington (wk) not out; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100

Extras

1 from 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Lawrence
  • Wade
  • Mitchell
  • Pepper
  • Critchley
  • Dawson
  • Wood
  • Ellis
  • Worrall

Bowling

  1. Johnson: 5balls, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.8.

Match details

  • Toss: Oval Invincibles Men won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, London
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong