Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Worrall : 20 balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.9 .

Wood : 20 balls, 49 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.7 .

Ellis : 20 balls, 36 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 10.8 .

Dawson : 20 balls, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.3 .

Critchley : 5 balls, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.6 .

Mitchell : 10 balls, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.6 .