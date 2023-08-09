Skip to content
Match summary
The Hundred Men
The Oval
Oval Invincibles Men
are scheduled to play
Manchester Originals Men
.
Starting at
6:30pm
.
Match details
Toss:
Manchester Originals Men won the toss and elected to field
Venue:
The Kia Oval, London
Match referee:
Alec Swann
Umpire:
Rob White
Umpire:
Babs Gcuma
Reserve umpire:
Jack Shantry
TV umpire:
Neil Bainton
