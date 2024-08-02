 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

The Oval

Oval Invincibles Men 126 for 9. Northern Superchargers Men 145 for 5.

Northern Superchargers Men win by 19 runs.

Northern Superchargers Men 1st innings

Total

145 for 5, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Short c Ferreira b Curran; 20 runs, 13 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.85
  2. Clark c Ferreira b Johnson; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Pooran (wk) not out; 65 runs, 41 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.54
  4. Brook (c) c Cox b Zampa; 6 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
  5. Hose b Mahmood; 18 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
  6. Robinson c Johnson b Curran; 20 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  7. Santner not out; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

14 from 5 legbyes, 9 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Clark
  • Potts
  • Rashid
  • Pennington

Fall of Wickets

  • Graham Clark at 16 for 1, from 2.4 overs
  • Matt Short at 22 for 2, from 4.3 overs
  • Harry Brook at 58 for 3, from 9.1 overs
  • Adam Hose at 89 for 4, from 13.5 overs
  • Ollie Robinson at 128 for 5, from 17.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Johnson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
  2. Mahmood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.70.
  3. Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. Zampa: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
  5. Curran: 2overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 17.40.
  6. Sowter: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.40.
  7. Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.

Match details

  • Toss: Oval Invincibles Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • TV umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Match referee: Dean Cosker
  • Reserve umpire: Hassan Adnan