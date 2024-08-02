Northern Superchargers Men 1st innings
Total
145 for 5, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Short c Ferreira b Curran; 20 runs, 13 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.85
- Clark c Ferreira b Johnson; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Pooran (wk) not out; 65 runs, 41 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.54
- Brook (c) c Cox b Zampa; 6 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
- Hose b Mahmood; 18 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.50
- Robinson c Johnson b Curran; 20 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Santner not out; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
14 from 5 legbyes, 9 wides.
Yet to bat
- Clark
- Potts
- Rashid
- Pennington
Fall of Wickets
- Graham Clark at 16 for 1, from 2.4 overs
- Matt Short at 22 for 2, from 4.3 overs
- Harry Brook at 58 for 3, from 9.1 overs
- Adam Hose at 89 for 4, from 13.5 overs
- Ollie Robinson at 128 for 5, from 17.5 overs
Bowling
- Johnson: 4overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
- Mahmood: 4overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.70.
- Curran: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Zampa: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
- Curran: 2overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 17.40.
- Sowter: 2overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.40.
- Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
Match details
- Toss: Oval Invincibles Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- TV umpire: Martin Saggers
- Match referee: Dean Cosker
- Reserve umpire: Hassan Adnan