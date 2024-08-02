23 from 10b byes, 2lb legbyes, 2nb noballs, 9w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 25.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 40.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

run out

run out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Santner b Potts

c Santner b Potts ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 204.17

c Lawes b Potts

c Lawes b Potts ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Santner b Short

c Santner b Short ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 28.57

Billings (c, wk)

Billings (c, wk)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 125.00

c Hose b Rashid

c Hose b Rashid ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 70.83

c Clark b Rashid

c Clark b Rashid ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 70.00

c Short b Clark

c Short b Clark ;

126 for -9, from 20 overs.

Will Jacks at 17 for 1, from 3.4 overs 17-1 (Will Jacks, 3.4 ov)

Jordan Cox at 39 for 2, from 6.5 overs 39-2 (Jordan Cox, 6.5 ov)

Sam Billings at 53 for 3, from 9.2 overs 53-3 (Sam Billings, 9.2 ov)

Sam Curran at 59 for 4, from 10.4 overs 59-4 (Sam Curran, 10.4 ov)

Dawid Malan at 60 for 5, from 11.2 overs 60-5 (Dawid Malan, 11.2 ov)

Tom Curran at 85 for 6, from 15.1 overs 85-6 (Tom Curran, 15.1 ov)

Nathan Sowter at 85 for 7, from 15.2 overs 85-7 (Nathan Sowter, 15.2 ov)

Donovan Ferreira at 120 for 8, from 18.2 overs 120-8 (Donovan Ferreira, 18.2 ov)