Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Curran : 20 balls, 33 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.9 .

Narine : 15 balls, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10 .

Atkinson : 20 balls, 26 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.8 .

Chappell : 20 balls, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.5 .

Curran : 20 balls, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.1 .