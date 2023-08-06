Oval Invincibles Men 1st innings
Total
3 for 1, from 5 balls.
Batting
- Roy c Phillips b Shaheen Shah Afridi; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Jacks not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Cox not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Klaasen
- Curran
- Billings
- Curran
- Narine
- Atkinson
- Chappell
- Sowter
Fall of Wickets
- Jason Roy at 0 for 1
Bowling
- Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5balls, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
Match details
- Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: The Kia Oval, London
- Match referee: James Whitaker
- Umpire: Paul Pollard
- Umpire: Tom Lungley
- Reserve umpire: James Middlebrook
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin