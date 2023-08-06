 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

The Oval

Oval Invincibles Men are batting, 3 for 1 (5). Welsh Fire Men 138 for 6 .

Oval Invincibles Men need 136 runs to win from 95 balls with 9 wickets remaining.

Oval Invincibles Men 1st innings

Total

3 for 1, from 5 balls.

Batting

  1. Roy c Phillips b Shaheen Shah Afridi; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  2. Jacks not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Cox not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Klaasen
  • Curran
  • Billings
  • Curran
  • Narine
  • Atkinson
  • Chappell
  • Sowter

Fall of Wickets

  • Jason Roy at 0 for 1

Bowling

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi: 5balls, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.

Match details

  • Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, London
  • Match referee: James Whitaker
  • Umpire: Paul Pollard
  • Umpire: Tom Lungley
  • Reserve umpire: James Middlebrook
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin