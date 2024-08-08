 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

The Oval

Oval Invincibles Women 79 for 4 . Southern Brave Women 85 for 3 .

Southern Brave Women win by 7 wickets (DLS Method).

Oval Invincibles Women 1st innings

Total

79 for 4, from 65 balls.

Batting

  1. Athapaththu c †Southby b Cheatle; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Winfield-Hill (c, wk) c Wyatt b Corteen-Coleman; 17 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.91
  3. Capsey c Kemp b Cheatle; 19 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
  4. Kapp not out; 26 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.94
  5. Scholfield c Tryon b Corteen-Coleman; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Wellington not out; 9 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

8 from 8 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Villiers
  • Gardner
  • MacDonald-Gay
  • Smale
  • Slater

Fall of Wickets

  • Chamari Athapaththu at 0 for 1
  • Alice Capsey at 23 for 2
  • Lauren Winfield-Hill at 51 for 3
  • Paige Scholfield at 51 for 4

Bowling

  1. Cheatle: 15balls, 6 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
  2. Bell: 15balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.40.
  3. Kemp: 10balls, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
  4. Corteen-Coleman: 15balls, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
  5. Tryon: 5balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
  6. Adams: 5balls, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
  • Umpire: Chris Watts
  • Umpire: Joanne Ibbotson
  • TV umpire: Neil Bainton
  • Match referee: Dean Cosker
  • Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey