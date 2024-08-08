Oval Invincibles Women 1st innings
Total
79 for 4, from 65 balls.
Batting
- Athapaththu c †Southby b Cheatle; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Winfield-Hill (c, wk) c Wyatt b Corteen-Coleman; 17 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.91
- Capsey c Kemp b Cheatle; 19 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
- Kapp not out; 26 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.94
- Scholfield c Tryon b Corteen-Coleman; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Wellington not out; 9 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
8 from 8 wides.
Yet to bat
- Villiers
- Gardner
- MacDonald-Gay
- Smale
- Slater
Fall of Wickets
- Chamari Athapaththu at 0 for 1
- Alice Capsey at 23 for 2
- Lauren Winfield-Hill at 51 for 3
- Paige Scholfield at 51 for 4
Bowling
- Cheatle: 15balls, 6 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
- Bell: 15balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.40.
- Kemp: 10balls, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
- Corteen-Coleman: 15balls, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
- Tryon: 5balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
- Adams: 5balls, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
- Umpire: Chris Watts
- Umpire: Joanne Ibbotson
- TV umpire: Neil Bainton
- Match referee: Dean Cosker
- Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey