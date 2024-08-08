Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Cheatle : 15 balls, 6 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.40 .

Bell : 15 balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.40 .

Kemp : 10 balls, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.60 .

Corteen-Coleman : 15 balls, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.60 .

Tryon : 5 balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00 .