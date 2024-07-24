 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Southampton

Southern Brave Men Yet to bat. London Spirit Men are batting, 26 for 3, from 6 overs.

London Spirit Men are 26 for 3 with 70 balls remaining.

London Spirit Men 1st innings

Total

26 for 3, from 6 overs.

Batting

  1. Bell-Drummond c Vince b Overton; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  2. Rossington (wk) c Overton b Coles; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  3. Pepper c Evans b Overton; 12 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 109.09
  4. Lawrence (c) not out; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  5. Bopara not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

4 from 2 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Hetmyer
  • Russell
  • Dawson
  • Stone
  • Ellis
  • Worrall

Fall of Wickets

  • Adam Rossington at 3 for 1, from 0.5 overs
  • Daniel Bell-Drummond at 17 for 2, from 3.2 overs
  • Michael Pepper at 23 for 3, from 5.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Coles: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
  2. Overton: 3overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
  3. Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
  • Umpire: Ben Debenham
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Match referee: Steve Davis
  • Reserve umpire: Ian Blackwell