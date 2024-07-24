London Spirit Men 1st innings
Total
26 for 3, from 6 overs.
Batting
- Bell-Drummond c Vince b Overton; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Rossington (wk) c Overton b Coles; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Pepper c Evans b Overton; 12 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 109.09
- Lawrence (c) not out; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Bopara not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
4 from 2 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Hetmyer
- Russell
- Dawson
- Stone
- Ellis
- Worrall
Fall of Wickets
- Adam Rossington at 3 for 1, from 0.5 overs
- Daniel Bell-Drummond at 17 for 2, from 3.2 overs
- Michael Pepper at 23 for 3, from 5.1 overs
Bowling
- Coles: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
- Overton: 3overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
- Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Men won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Umpire: Ben Debenham
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern
- Match referee: Steve Davis
- Reserve umpire: Ian Blackwell