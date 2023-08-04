Southern Brave Men 1st innings
Total
26 for 1, from 20 balls.
Batting
- Allen not out; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.5
- Conway (wk) c Clarke b Shaheen Shah Afridi; 4 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Vince (c) not out; 12 runs, 8 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150
Extras
1 from 1 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- du Plooy
- David
- Fuller
- Garton
- Jordan
- Ahmed
- Overton
- Mills
Fall of Wickets
- Devon Conway at 14 for 1
Bowling
- Shaheen Shah Afridi: 10balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2.
- Willey: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
Match details
- Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- Umpire: Ben Debenham
- Reserve umpire: Mark Newell
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin