Match summary

The Hundred Men

Southampton

Southern Brave Men are batting, 26 for 1 (20). Welsh Fire Men

Southern Brave Men are 26 for 1 with 80 balls remaining.

Southern Brave Men 1st innings

Total

26 for 1, from 20 balls.

Batting

  1. Allen not out; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.5
  2. Conway (wk) c Clarke b Shaheen Shah Afridi; 4 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  3. Vince (c) not out; 12 runs, 8 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150

Extras

1 from 1 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • du Plooy
  • David
  • Fuller
  • Garton
  • Jordan
  • Ahmed
  • Overton
  • Mills

Fall of Wickets

  • Devon Conway at 14 for 1

Bowling

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi: 10balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2.
  2. Willey: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.

Match details

  • Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • Umpire: Ben Debenham
  • Reserve umpire: Mark Newell
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin