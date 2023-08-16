Southern Brave Women 1st innings
Total
132 for 4, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Mandhana lbw b Arlott; 39 runs, 32 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.88
- Wyatt b Arlott; 43 runs, 33 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.3
- Bouchier b Burns; 19 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Adams st Jones b Levick; 9 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
- Tryon not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Brown not out; 7 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33
Extras
12 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Kemp
- Moore
- Shrubsole
- Southby
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Danni Wyatt at 84 for 1
- Smriti Mandhana at 94 for 2
- Georgia Adams at 121 for 3
- Maia Bouchier at 124 for 4
Bowling
- Flintoff: 15balls, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
- Devine: 5balls, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
- Burns: 20balls, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.4.
- Levick: 20balls, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.9.
- Baker: 20balls, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.2.
- Maqsood: 5balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
- Arlott: 15balls, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.8.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
- Umpire: Ian Blackwell
- Umpire: Rose Dovey
- Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
- TV umpire: David Millns