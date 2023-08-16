 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Southampton

Southern Brave Women 132 for 4 . Birmingham Phoenix Women 129 for 8 .

Southern Brave Women win by 3 runs.

Southern Brave Women 1st innings

Total

132 for 4, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Mandhana lbw b Arlott; 39 runs, 32 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 121.88
  2. Wyatt b Arlott; 43 runs, 33 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.3
  3. Bouchier b Burns; 19 runs, 19 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  4. Adams st Jones b Levick; 9 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
  5. Tryon not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  6. Brown not out; 7 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 233.33

Extras

12 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Kemp
  • Moore
  • Shrubsole
  • Southby
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Danni Wyatt at 84 for 1
  • Smriti Mandhana at 94 for 2
  • Georgia Adams at 121 for 3
  • Maia Bouchier at 124 for 4

Bowling

  1. Flintoff: 15balls, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
  2. Devine: 5balls, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
  3. Burns: 20balls, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.4.
  4. Levick: 20balls, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.9.
  5. Baker: 20balls, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.2.
  6. Maqsood: 5balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.
  7. Arlott: 15balls, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.8.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
  • Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
  • Umpire: Ian Blackwell
  • Umpire: Rose Dovey
  • Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
  • TV umpire: David Millns