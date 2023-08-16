Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Flintoff : 15 balls, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.4 .

Devine : 5 balls, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8 .

Burns : 20 balls, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.4 .

Levick : 20 balls, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.9 .

Baker : 20 balls, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.2 .

Maqsood : 5 balls, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12 .