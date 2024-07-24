Southern Brave Women 1st innings
Total
151 for 6, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Bouchier run out; 35 runs, 21 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
- Wyatt c Redmayne b Burns; 59 runs, 35 balls, 11 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 168.57
- Knott c Dean b Burns; 4 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
- Kemp c Griffith b Gray; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Adams (c) c Dean b Gibson; 21 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
- Tryon c Gibson b Munro; 20 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.85
- Dattani not out; 7 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Southby
- Cheatle
- Bell
- Corteen-Coleman
Fall of Wickets
- Maia Bouchier at 57 for 1, from 6.5 overs
- Charli Knott at 77 for 2, from 10.1 overs
- Freya Kemp at 81 for 3, from 11.2 overs
- Danni Wyatt at 103 for 4, from 14.1 overs
- Georgia Adams at 144 for 5, from 18.5 overs
- Chloe Tryon at 151 for 6, from 19.5 overs
Bowling
- Norris: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.20.
- Dean: 4overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
- Munro: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.20.
- Gibson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.20.
- Glenn: 4overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.70.
- Gray: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
- Burns: 2overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Umpire: Ian Blackwell
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern
- Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
- Reserve umpire: Sophie McLelland