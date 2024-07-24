 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Southampton

Southern Brave Women are batting, 151 for 6, from 20 overs. London Spirit Women

Match between innings.

London Spirit Women need 152 runs to win.

Southern Brave Women 1st innings

Total

151 for 6, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Bouchier run out; 35 runs, 21 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 166.67
  2. Wyatt c Redmayne b Burns; 59 runs, 35 balls, 11 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 168.57
  3. Knott c Dean b Burns; 4 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 44.44
  4. Kemp c Griffith b Gray; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  5. Adams (c) c Dean b Gibson; 21 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150.00
  6. Tryon c Gibson b Munro; 20 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 153.85
  7. Dattani not out; 7 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Southby
  • Cheatle
  • Bell
  • Corteen-Coleman

Fall of Wickets

  • Maia Bouchier at 57 for 1, from 6.5 overs
  • Charli Knott at 77 for 2, from 10.1 overs
  • Freya Kemp at 81 for 3, from 11.2 overs
  • Danni Wyatt at 103 for 4, from 14.1 overs
  • Georgia Adams at 144 for 5, from 18.5 overs
  • Chloe Tryon at 151 for 6, from 19.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Norris: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.20.
  2. Dean: 4overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
  3. Munro: 4overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.20.
  4. Gibson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.20.
  5. Glenn: 4overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.70.
  6. Gray: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
  7. Burns: 2overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
  • Umpire: Ian Blackwell
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
  • Reserve umpire: Sophie McLelland