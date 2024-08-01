 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Southampton

Southern Brave Women 136 for 5. Manchester Originals Women are batting, 28 for 1, from 4 overs.

Manchester Originals Women need 109 runs to win from 80 balls with 9 wickets remaining.

Manchester Originals Women 1st innings

Total

28 for 1, from 4 overs.

Batting

  1. Mooney c Southby b Cheatle; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
  2. Wolvaardt not out; 15 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
  3. Jones not out; 9 runs, 3 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 300.00

Extras

2 from 1 byes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Lamb
  • Bryce
  • Ecclestone
  • Morris
  • Garth
  • Threlkeld
  • Monaghan
  • Filer

Fall of Wickets

  • Beth Mooney at 12 for 1, from 2.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Bell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
  2. Cheatle: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
  3. Kemp: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 18.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Manchester Originals Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
  • Umpire: Mark Newell
  • Umpire: Sophie McLelland
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin
  • Match referee: Steve Davis
  • Reserve umpire: Julia Jarvis