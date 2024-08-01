Manchester Originals Women 1st innings
Total
28 for 1, from 4 overs.
Batting
- Mooney c Southby b Cheatle; 2 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.00
- Wolvaardt not out; 15 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
- Jones not out; 9 runs, 3 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 300.00
Extras
2 from 1 byes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Lamb
- Bryce
- Ecclestone
- Morris
- Garth
- Threlkeld
- Monaghan
- Filer
Fall of Wickets
- Beth Mooney at 12 for 1, from 2.4 overs
Bowling
- Bell: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.60.
- Cheatle: 2overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
- Kemp: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 18.00.
Match details
- Toss: Manchester Originals Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Utilita Bowl, Southampton
- Umpire: Mark Newell
- Umpire: Sophie McLelland
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin
- Match referee: Steve Davis
- Reserve umpire: Julia Jarvis