Match summary

The Hundred Women

Southampton

Southern Brave Women 102 for 5 . Northern Superchargers Women 100 for 8 .

Southern Brave Women win by 5 wickets.

Northern Superchargers Women 1st innings

Total

100 for 8, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Kelly st Southby b Tryon; 39 runs, 40 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.5
  2. Rodrigues b Shrubsole; 6 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
  3. Litchfield c Southby b Shrubsole; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  4. Armitage (c) st Southby b Adams; 21 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
  5. Davidson-Richards c Southby b Adams; 5 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  6. Heath (wk) c Mandhana b Tryon; 11 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.5
  7. Wareham not out; 6 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  8. Dobson c & b Adams; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  9. Cross b Bell; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
  10. Smith not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100

Extras

6 from 3 byes, 2 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Ballinger

Fall of Wickets

  • Jemimah Rodrigues at 9 for 1
  • Phoebe Litchfield at 12 for 2
  • Hollie Armitage at 55 for 3
  • Alice Davidson-Richards at 72 for 4
  • Marie Kelly at 83 for 5
  • Bess Heath at 88 for 6
  • Leah Dobson at 90 for 7
  • Kate Cross at 95 for 8

Bowling

  1. Bell: 20balls, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2.
  2. Shrubsole: 20balls, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.9.
  3. Tryon: 20balls, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
  4. Moore: 20balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
  5. Adams: 20balls, 21 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.3.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
  • Match referee: Simon Hinks
  • Umpire: Mark Newell
  • Umpire: Sophie McLelland
  • Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
  • TV umpire: Neil Bainton