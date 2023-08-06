Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Bell : 20 balls, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2 .

Shrubsole : 20 balls, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.9 .

Tryon : 20 balls, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.5 .

Moore : 20 balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.6 .