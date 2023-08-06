Northern Superchargers Women 1st innings
Total
100 for 8, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Kelly st Southby b Tryon; 39 runs, 40 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 97.5
- Rodrigues b Shrubsole; 6 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 85.71
- Litchfield c Southby b Shrubsole; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Armitage (c) st Southby b Adams; 21 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
- Davidson-Richards c Southby b Adams; 5 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Heath (wk) c Mandhana b Tryon; 11 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 137.5
- Wareham not out; 6 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Dobson c & b Adams; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Cross b Bell; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
- Smith not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
Extras
6 from 3 byes, 2 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Ballinger
Fall of Wickets
- Jemimah Rodrigues at 9 for 1
- Phoebe Litchfield at 12 for 2
- Hollie Armitage at 55 for 3
- Alice Davidson-Richards at 72 for 4
- Marie Kelly at 83 for 5
- Bess Heath at 88 for 6
- Leah Dobson at 90 for 7
- Kate Cross at 95 for 8
Bowling
- Bell: 20balls, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.2.
- Shrubsole: 20balls, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.9.
- Tryon: 20balls, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
- Moore: 20balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
- Adams: 20balls, 21 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.3.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- Match referee: Simon Hinks
- Umpire: Mark Newell
- Umpire: Sophie McLelland
- Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
- TV umpire: Neil Bainton