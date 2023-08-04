Welsh Fire Women 1st innings
Total
84 for 1, from 45 balls.
Batting
- Beaumont (c) st Southby b Adams; 26 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.94
- Matthews not out; 52 runs, 27 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 192.59
- Harris not out; 4 runs, 1 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 400
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Bryce
- Elwiss
- Windsor
- Davies
- Griffiths
- Ismail
- Nicholas
- Hartley
Fall of Wickets
- Tammy Beaumont at 80 for 1
Bowling
- Shrubsole: 10balls, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.2.
- Tryon: 10balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
- Taylor: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
- Adams: 10balls, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 13.8.
- Moore: 5balls, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.8.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- Match referee: Mike Smith
- Umpire: Tom Lungley
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin