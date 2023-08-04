 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Southampton

Southern Brave Women Yet to bat. Welsh Fire Women are batting, 84 for 1 (45).

Welsh Fire Women are 84 for 1 with 55 balls remaining.

Welsh Fire Women 1st innings

Total

84 for 1, from 45 balls.

Batting

  1. Beaumont (c) st Southby b Adams; 26 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 152.94
  2. Matthews not out; 52 runs, 27 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 192.59
  3. Harris not out; 4 runs, 1 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 400

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Bryce
  • Elwiss
  • Windsor
  • Davies
  • Griffiths
  • Ismail
  • Nicholas
  • Hartley

Fall of Wickets

  • Tammy Beaumont at 80 for 1

Bowling

  1. Shrubsole: 10balls, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.2.
  2. Tryon: 10balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
  3. Taylor: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
  4. Adams: 10balls, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 13.8.
  5. Moore: 5balls, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.8.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
  • Match referee: Mike Smith
  • Umpire: Tom Lungley
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin