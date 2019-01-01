Second Test: Edgbaston

(August 4-8)

England 407; Trescothick (90), Warne (4-116) & 182; Flintoff (73), Warne (6-46)

Australia 308; Langer (82), Flintoff (3-52) & 279; Lee (43no), Flintoff (4-79)

ENGLAND WIN BY TWO RUNS

While McGrath proved their scourge at Lord’s, England’s preparations for the second Test at Edgbaston centred more on Warne and how they could counter the prodigious leg-spinner.

They enlisted the help of Merlin. No, not the wizard, but the bowling machine, which was able to replicate Warne’s multiple methods of delivery and get the England batters accustomed to the unique threat he posed.

Though the wickets for Warne didn’t exactly dry up, many of their batters credited Merlin with the no-fear approach they were able to adopt over the series – one which was certainly evident on the first day at Edgbaston as England racked up over 400 on the first day.

Circumstance, admittedly, also played into the hosts’ hands on that opening morning in the midlands as McGrath was ruled out of the Test after suffering an ankle injury in the warm-up. If Australia were in any doubt as to what to do at the toss, surely the loss of their primary pace bowler would push them towards batting?

No. Ponting boldly proclaimed his side were to bowl first after he called correctly, prompting a wide smirk from his opposing skipper Vaughan to be caught on camera.

England never looked back following the good fortune, Trescothick top-scoring with 90, sharing in a century opening stand with Strauss (48), while Pietersen (71) and Flintoff (68) too fired in a hundred partnership of their own.

Trailing by 99 on first innings, Australia threatened to fight their way back into the game on the back of Warne’s coattails once more, with the leg-spinner ragging one square late on the second evening to clean bowl and totally bamboozle Strauss, looking to leave.

It would be the first of six wickets for Warne (6-46) in the innings as England were rolled out for 182 second time round. But the hosts had their own talismanic figure, a certain ‘Freddie’ Flintoff, who was about to take the series and the summer by storm.

Flintoff’s swashbuckling 73 off 86 balls – containing six fours and four sixes, one smashed handsomely back over the bowler’s head and onto the roof – not only ensured England had a more intimidating target of 282 with which to defend, but he then bowled the over of the series to set the side on course for victory.

Flintoff, on a hat-trick from the first innings, couldn’t dislodge Justin Langer first ball, but bowled him with his second. Two lbw shouts followed, either side of a thickish edge that failed to carry to the slips. A no-ball extended Ponting’s torment and he succumbed to the bonus ball for the over, nicking through to Geraint Jones.

A rampant England outfit ran through the rest of the Aussie line-up, but Warne and Michael Clarke proved tougher to dislodge late in the day until “a staggering gamble” of a slower ball from Harmison – as described by commentator Mark Nicholas on Channel 4 – proved Clarke’s undoing.

Just two further wickets needed on the fourth morning, with Australia still some 107 runs adrift, the equation was simple for England, wasn’t it?

Quite the opposite. The runs agonisingly ticked by, Australia creeping ever closer to the target, unperturbed even by the loss of Warne still 62 short of their target.

When, with four required, Brett Lee creamed one to the cover boundary, he and most of the watching masses in the stands and at home thought that was it, game over. But no, picking out the fielder, Lee and Michael Kasprowicz instead crossed for a single.

Two balls later, an unforgettable Test match became immortal as Kasprowicz gloved a Harmison bouncer behind to clinch a two-run win for England.