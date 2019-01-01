James Anderson: From Turf Moor to Test greatness

James Anderson. What more can really be said or written about him which has not be said or written before?

England’s greatest Test bowler? Check. The leading fast-bowling wicket-taker of all time in Test cricket? Check. Icon; legend; the scourge of batters around the world for the past two decades? Check, check, and check.

The fact it is so difficult to find anything new to say about Anderson is testament to his remarkable longevity as well. Seam bowlers are not supposed to carry on playing into their 40s, never mind continue doing so at the highest level.

Yet the seemingly ageless wonder has finally decided to bring the curtain down on his storied international career, and there could hardly be a more fitting venue for his send-off at Lord’s in England’s first home Test of this summer against the West Indies.

The acclaim, the praise, the gushing tributes to Anderson will all come out again in what is sure to be an emotional match – and rightly so.

It is worth remembering how he got to this point in the first place as well.