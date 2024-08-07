 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Nottingham

Trent Rockets Men 166 for 4 . London Spirit Men 144.

Trent Rockets Men win by 22 runs.

Trent Rockets Men 1st innings

Total

166 for 4, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Lyth c Hetmyer b Gleeson; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  2. Banton (wk) c Russell b Dawson; 36 runs, 25 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 144.00
  3. Hales run out; 68 runs, 42 balls, 3 fours, 5 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.90
  4. Root c Dawson b Gleeson; 32 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 139.13
  5. Powell not out; 13 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 185.71
  6. Rashid Khan not out; 6 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 600.00

Extras

7 from 2 legbyes, 4 noballs, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Imad Wasim
  • Gregory
  • Turner
  • Wood
  • Cook

Fall of Wickets

  • Adam Lyth at 4 for 1
  • Tom Banton at 73 for 2
  • Alex Hales at 131 for 3
  • Joe Root at 160 for 4

Bowling

  1. Gleeson: 20balls, 32 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
  2. Stone: 15balls, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
  3. Ellis: 20balls, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  4. Dawson: 20balls, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  5. Critchley: 10balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.20.
  6. Russell: 15balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.40.

Match details

  • Toss: Trent Rockets Men won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Will Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern