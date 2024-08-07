Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Gleeson : 20 balls, 32 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.60 .

Stone : 15 balls, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.60 .

Ellis : 20 balls, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50 .

Dawson : 20 balls, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00 .

Critchley : 10 balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.20 .