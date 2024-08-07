Trent Rockets Men 1st innings
Total
166 for 4, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Lyth c Hetmyer b Gleeson; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Banton (wk) c Russell b Dawson; 36 runs, 25 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 144.00
- Hales run out; 68 runs, 42 balls, 3 fours, 5 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.90
- Root c Dawson b Gleeson; 32 runs, 23 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 139.13
- Powell not out; 13 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 185.71
- Rashid Khan not out; 6 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 600.00
Extras
7 from 2 legbyes, 4 noballs, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Imad Wasim
- Gregory
- Turner
- Wood
- Cook
Fall of Wickets
- Adam Lyth at 4 for 1
- Tom Banton at 73 for 2
- Alex Hales at 131 for 3
- Joe Root at 160 for 4
Bowling
- Gleeson: 20balls, 32 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
- Stone: 15balls, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.60.
- Ellis: 20balls, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Dawson: 20balls, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Critchley: 10balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.20.
- Russell: 15balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.40.
Match details
- Toss: Trent Rockets Men won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Will Smith
- Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern