Match summary

The Hundred Men

Nottingham

Trent Rockets Men 133 for 8 (100) . Southern Brave Men 127.

Trent Rockets Men win by 6 runs.

Trent Rockets Men 1st innings

Total

133 for 8, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Hales c du Plooy b Overton; 9 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150
  2. Malan c Vince b Overton; 11 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 91.67
  3. Kohler-Cadmore (wk) b Garton; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  4. Munro c Jordan b Mills; 10 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.11
  5. Hain run out; 63 runs, 39 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
  6. Gregory (c) lbw b Jordan; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  7. Imad Wasim b Jordan; 26 runs, 25 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 104
  8. Sams not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  9. Carter b Jordan; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  10. Wood not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

8 from 1 byes, 5 legbyes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Cook

Fall of Wickets

  • Alex Hales at 19 for 1
  • Tom Kohler-Cadmore at 23 for 2
  • Dawid Malan at 25 for 3
  • Colin Munro at 50 for 4
  • Lewis Gregory at 54 for 5
  • Sam Hain at 132 for 6
  • Imad Wasim at 132 for 7
  • Matt Carter at 132 for 8

Bowling

  1. Overton: 20balls, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.9.
  2. Garton: 15balls, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.8.
  3. Ahmed: 15balls, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.8.
  4. Fuller: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
  5. Mills: 20balls, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.2.
  6. Jordan: 20balls, 18 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.4.

Match details

  • Toss: Southern Brave Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Reserve umpire: Tom Lungley
  • TV umpire: Nigel Llong