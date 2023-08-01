Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Overton : 20 balls, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.9 .

Garton : 15 balls, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.8 .

Ahmed : 15 balls, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.8 .

Fuller : 10 balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8 .

Mills : 20 balls, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.2 .