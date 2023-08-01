Trent Rockets Men 1st innings
Total
133 for 8, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Hales c du Plooy b Overton; 9 runs, 6 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150
- Malan c Vince b Overton; 11 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 91.67
- Kohler-Cadmore (wk) b Garton; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Munro c Jordan b Mills; 10 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.11
- Hain run out; 63 runs, 39 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
- Gregory (c) lbw b Jordan; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Imad Wasim b Jordan; 26 runs, 25 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 104
- Sams not out; 0 runs, 0 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Carter b Jordan; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Wood not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
8 from 1 byes, 5 legbyes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Cook
Fall of Wickets
- Alex Hales at 19 for 1
- Tom Kohler-Cadmore at 23 for 2
- Dawid Malan at 25 for 3
- Colin Munro at 50 for 4
- Lewis Gregory at 54 for 5
- Sam Hain at 132 for 6
- Imad Wasim at 132 for 7
- Matt Carter at 132 for 8
Bowling
- Overton: 20balls, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.9.
- Garton: 15balls, 17 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.8.
- Ahmed: 15balls, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.8.
- Fuller: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
- Mills: 20balls, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.2.
- Jordan: 20balls, 18 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.4.
Match details
- Toss: Southern Brave Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- Reserve umpire: Tom Lungley
- TV umpire: Nigel Llong