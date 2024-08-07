 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Nottingham

Trent Rockets Women are batting, 158 for 5 (100). London Spirit Women

Match between innings.

London Spirit Women need 159 runs to win.

Trent Rockets Women 1st innings

Total

158 for 5, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Smith run out; 34 runs, 22 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 154.55
  2. Scrivens b Glenn; 55 runs, 43 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.91
  3. Sciver-Brunt (c) c Dean b Sharma; 21 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
  4. Gardner c Lanning b Sharma; 8 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Graham not out; 22 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
  6. King run out; 7 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00

Extras

11 from 2 legbyes, 2 noballs, 7 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Wraith
  • George
  • Groves
  • Stonehouse
  • Gordon

Fall of Wickets

  • Bryony Smith at 74 for 1
  • Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 116 for 2
  • Grace Scrivens at 121 for 3
  • Ash Gardner at 149 for 4
  • Alana King at 158 for 5

Bowling

  1. Norris: 5balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
  2. Dean: 20balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
  3. Gray: 10balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.80.
  4. Gibson: 20balls, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.20.
  5. Glenn: 20balls, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
  6. Sharma: 20balls, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  7. Munro: 5balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.40.

Match details

  • Toss: London Spirit Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Umpire: Michael Gough
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
  • Reserve umpire: Sophie McLelland