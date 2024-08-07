Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Norris : 5 balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60 .

Dean : 20 balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80 .

Gray : 10 balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.80 .

Gibson : 20 balls, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.20 .

Glenn : 20 balls, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.40 .

Sharma : 20 balls, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.50 .