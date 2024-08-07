Trent Rockets Women 1st innings
Total
158 for 5, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Smith run out; 34 runs, 22 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 154.55
- Scrivens b Glenn; 55 runs, 43 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.91
- Sciver-Brunt (c) c Dean b Sharma; 21 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
- Gardner c Lanning b Sharma; 8 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Graham not out; 22 runs, 12 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 183.33
- King run out; 7 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
Extras
11 from 2 legbyes, 2 noballs, 7 wides.
Yet to bat
- Wraith
- George
- Groves
- Stonehouse
- Gordon
Fall of Wickets
- Bryony Smith at 74 for 1
- Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 116 for 2
- Grace Scrivens at 121 for 3
- Ash Gardner at 149 for 4
- Alana King at 158 for 5
Bowling
- Norris: 5balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
- Dean: 20balls, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.80.
- Gray: 10balls, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.80.
- Gibson: 20balls, 34 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.20.
- Glenn: 20balls, 28 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.40.
- Sharma: 20balls, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Munro: 5balls, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 14.40.
Match details
- Toss: London Spirit Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Umpire: Michael Gough
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
- Reserve umpire: Sophie McLelland