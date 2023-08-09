 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Nottingham

Trent Rockets Women 125 for 7 . Northern Superchargers Women 134 for 4 .

Northern Superchargers Women win by 9 runs.

Northern Superchargers Women 1st innings

Total

134 for 4, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Kelly c Wilson b Gordon; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  2. Rodrigues b Stonehouse; 33 runs, 32 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 103.12
  3. Litchfield c Gardner b King; 38 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.74
  4. Wareham c Lee b Dattani; 13 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
  5. Armitage (c) not out; 12 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  6. Heath (wk) not out; 23 runs, 10 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 230

Extras

10 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 7 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Davidson-Richards
  • Cross
  • Higham
  • Smith
  • Ballinger

Fall of Wickets

  • Marie Kelly at 15 for 1
  • Jemimah Rodrigues at 68 for 2
  • Georgia Wareham at 91 for 3
  • Phoebe Litchfield at 103 for 4

Bowling

  1. Sciver-Brunt: 15balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.2.
  2. Stonehouse: 10balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  3. Gordon: 20balls, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
  4. King: 20balls, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.5.
  5. Dattani: 20balls, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.5.
  6. Smith: 15balls, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.

Match details

  • Toss: Northern Superchargers Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Match referee: Peter Such
  • Umpire: Naeem Ashraf
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey
  • TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem