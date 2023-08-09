Northern Superchargers Women 1st innings
Total
134 for 4, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Kelly c Wilson b Gordon; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Rodrigues b Stonehouse; 33 runs, 32 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 103.12
- Litchfield c Gardner b King; 38 runs, 27 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.74
- Wareham c Lee b Dattani; 13 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
- Armitage (c) not out; 12 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Heath (wk) not out; 23 runs, 10 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 230
Extras
10 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs, 7 wides.
Yet to bat
- Davidson-Richards
- Cross
- Higham
- Smith
- Ballinger
Fall of Wickets
- Marie Kelly at 15 for 1
- Jemimah Rodrigues at 68 for 2
- Georgia Wareham at 91 for 3
- Phoebe Litchfield at 103 for 4
Bowling
- Sciver-Brunt: 15balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.2.
- Stonehouse: 10balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Gordon: 20balls, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
- King: 20balls, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.5.
- Dattani: 20balls, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.5.
- Smith: 15balls, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.
Match details
- Toss: Northern Superchargers Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Match referee: Peter Such
- Umpire: Naeem Ashraf
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey
- TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem