Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Sciver-Brunt : 15 balls, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.2 .

Stonehouse : 10 balls, 10 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6 .

Gordon : 20 balls, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.5 .

King : 20 balls, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.5 .

Dattani : 20 balls, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.5 .