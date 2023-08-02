Welsh Fire Men 1st innings
Total
94 for 3, from 40 balls.
Batting
- Wells c Overton b Little; 57 runs, 23 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 247.83
- Clarke (wk) c Turner b Little; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Phillips c Salt b Hartley; 19 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
- Willey not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Eskinazi not out; 3 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150
Extras
12 from 5 legbyes, 2 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Abell
- van der Merwe
- Green
- Haris Rauf
- Payne
- Shaheen Shah Afridi
Fall of Wickets
- Joe Clarke at 25 for 1
- Luke Wells at 83 for 2
- Glenn Phillips at 91 for 3
Bowling
- Tongue: 10balls, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.
- Little: 10balls, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
- Walter: 5balls, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.6.
- Usama Mir: 10balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
- Hartley: 5balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
Match details
- Toss: Manchester Originals Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Match referee: Simon Hinks
- Umpire: Ian Blackwell
- Umpire: Ben Debenham
- Reserve umpire: Ant Harris
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin