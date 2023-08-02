 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Men

Cardiff

Welsh Fire Men are batting, 94 for 3 (40) , from 8 overs. Manchester Originals Men

Match between innings.

Manchester Originals Men need 95 runs to win.

Welsh Fire Men 1st innings

Total

94 for 3, from 40 balls.

Batting

  1. Wells c Overton b Little; 57 runs, 23 balls, 7 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 247.83
  2. Clarke (wk) c Turner b Little; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Phillips c Salt b Hartley; 19 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 158.33
  4. Willey not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  5. Eskinazi not out; 3 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 150

Extras

12 from 5 legbyes, 2 noballs, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Abell
  • van der Merwe
  • Green
  • Haris Rauf
  • Payne
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall of Wickets

  • Joe Clarke at 25 for 1
  • Luke Wells at 83 for 2
  • Glenn Phillips at 91 for 3

Bowling

  1. Tongue: 10balls, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.
  2. Little: 10balls, 22 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
  3. Walter: 5balls, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.6.
  4. Usama Mir: 10balls, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.2.
  5. Hartley: 5balls, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.

Match details

  • Toss: Manchester Originals Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • Match referee: Simon Hinks
  • Umpire: Ian Blackwell
  • Umpire: Ben Debenham
  • Reserve umpire: Ant Harris
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin