Match summary

The Hundred Men

Cardiff

Welsh Fire Men 3 for 0 . Northern Superchargers Men 26 for 5 .

No result.

Northern Superchargers Men 1st innings

Total

26 for 5, from 25 balls.

Batting

  1. Pooran (wk) c †Bairstow b Henry; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  2. Short c Payne b Willey; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Brook (c) c Whiteley b Henry; 7 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  4. Stokes c Kohler-Cadmore b Haris Rauf; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  5. Hose c Willey b Haris Rauf; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. Robinson not out; 8 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  7. Clark not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00

Extras

4 from 1 byes, 2 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Santner
  • Potts
  • Rashid
  • Topley

Fall of Wickets

  • Matt Short at 5 for 1
  • Nicholas Pooran at 7 for 2
  • Harry Brook at 15 for 3
  • Adam Hose at 15 for 4
  • Ben Stokes at 16 for 5

Bowling

  1. Willey: 5balls, 6 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
  2. Henry: 10balls, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  3. Haris Rauf: 10balls, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.

Match details

  • Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • Umpire: Martin Saggers
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • TV umpire: Paul Baldwin
  • Match referee: Mike Smith
  • Reserve umpire: Surendiran Shanmugam