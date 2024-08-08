Northern Superchargers Men 1st innings
Total
26 for 5, from 25 balls.
Batting
- Pooran (wk) c †Bairstow b Henry; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Short c Payne b Willey; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Brook (c) c Whiteley b Henry; 7 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Stokes c Kohler-Cadmore b Haris Rauf; 2 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Hose c Willey b Haris Rauf; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Robinson not out; 8 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Clark not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
Extras
4 from 1 byes, 2 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Santner
- Potts
- Rashid
- Topley
Fall of Wickets
- Matt Short at 5 for 1
- Nicholas Pooran at 7 for 2
- Harry Brook at 15 for 3
- Adam Hose at 15 for 4
- Ben Stokes at 16 for 5
Bowling
- Willey: 5balls, 6 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.20.
- Henry: 10balls, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Haris Rauf: 10balls, 9 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.40.
Match details
- Toss: Welsh Fire Men won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Umpire: Martin Saggers
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- TV umpire: Paul Baldwin
- Match referee: Mike Smith
- Reserve umpire: Surendiran Shanmugam