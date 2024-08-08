Skip to content
Match summary
The Hundred Women
Cardiff
Welsh Fire Women
were scheduled to play
A
Northern Superchargers Women
A
.
Match Abandoned without a ball bowled
.
Scorecard
Betting
More
More
Total
for
-
, from
overs
.
Batting
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
Extras
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
Overs
Maidens
Runs
Wickets
Econ
Match details
Venue:
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
