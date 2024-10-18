 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Semi-Final / Sharjah

New Zealand Women 128 for 9. West Indies Women are batting, 19 for 1, from 3.5 overs.

West Indies Women need 110 runs to win from 16.1 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

West Indies Women 1st innings

Total

19 for 1, from 3.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Matthews (c) not out; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  2. Joseph b Carson; 12 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  3. Campbelle (wk) not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Dottin
  • Taylor
  • Henry
  • Alleyne
  • James
  • Munisar
  • Fletcher
  • Ramharack

Fall of Wickets

  • Qiana Joseph at 16 for 1, from 2.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Mair: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  2. Jonas: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.81.
  3. Carson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  • Umpire: Claire Polosak
  • Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
  • TV umpire: Eloise Sheridan
  • Match referee: GS Lakshmi
  • Reserve umpire: Vrinda Rathi