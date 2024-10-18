West Indies Women 1st innings
Total
19 for 1, from 3.5 overs.
Batting
- Matthews (c) not out; 4 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Joseph b Carson; 12 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Campbelle (wk) not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Dottin
- Taylor
- Henry
- Alleyne
- James
- Munisar
- Fletcher
- Ramharack
Fall of Wickets
- Qiana Joseph at 16 for 1, from 2.4 overs
Bowling
- Mair: 1overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Jonas: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.81.
- Carson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
- Umpire: Claire Polosak
- Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
- TV umpire: Eloise Sheridan
- Match referee: GS Lakshmi
- Reserve umpire: Vrinda Rathi