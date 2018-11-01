Tao Geoghegan Hart signs new Team Sky deal through to 2020 season

Tao Geoghegan Hart will be with Team Sky through to the 2020 season

Tao Geoghegan Hart is the latest rider to commit his future to Team Sky, signing a new two-year deal.

The 23-year-old rode his first Grand Tour at the end of 2018, had a top-five finish at the Tour of California in support of race winner Egan Bernal and also aided Geraint Thomas in his win at the Criterium du Dauphine.

Progression in his future three-week races is now one of the aims for Geoghegan Hart, who said: "I definitely want to try and target the Giro for 2019 and go there with everything I learned about Grand Tour racing at the Vuelta, but also the training and build-up to the race.

"Trying to get that right is key as it felt like I didn't quite get as much from myself performance-wise as I'd hoped in Spain. It's about continuing in the direction I've been going and to keep building forwards.

"On a more personal level I'm hoping to keep stepping forward in the week-long WorldTour level stage races.

"California was a really great race this year and I missed a podium on GC by a few seconds lost getting held up behind a crash on a sprint stage. If I can rectify small things like that next year it will lead to bigger and better results.

"I was fortunate enough to be road captain in a few races this year and then have a protected status in a few others.

"I've also been working for some of the bigger names in the team in other races so there's been some nice variety in that sense. I've learned some big lessons but overall I'm happy with how it's gone."