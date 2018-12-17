Cycling News

Home

Simon Yates confirms his entry for 2019 Giro d'Italia

Last Updated: 17/12/18 2:45pm

Simon Yates' hopes of winning the 2018 Giro d'Italia ended on a dramatic 19th stage
Simon Yates' hopes of winning the 2018 Giro d'Italia ended on a dramatic 19th stage

Simon Yates says he wants to "finish the job" after confirming his participation at the 2019 Giro d'Italia.

The 26-year-old won three stages and held the pink jersey for almost a fortnight in the 2018 edition, but lost the lead to eventual winner Chris Froome on stage 19 of the 21-stage race.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider, however, went on to win his first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a Espana in September, and will head back to Italy seeking redemption.

"I'm looking forward to returning to the Giro d'Italia next year," he said.

Yates won his first Grand Tour title at the Vuelta a Espana in September 2018
Yates won his first Grand Tour title at the Vuelta a Espana in September 2018

"It's a race I have great memories from but one which also left a bitter taste in my mouth so I want to go back to try to finish the job off. I'm already working hard to arrive in great shape and I can't wait for the season to begin."

The Giro d'Italia gets under way on May 11 and finishes on June 2, less than four weeks before the start of the Tour de France.

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Team Sky

Discover more about the British team at www.teamsky.com

Team Sky Twitter

Keep up with all the team's latest news at @teamsky

WIGGINS

Visit the Facebook page of Sir Bradley Wiggins' road team

WIGGINS Twitter

Keep up with all the team's latest news at @OfficialWIGGINS

British Cycling

Follow Britain's track riders

©2018 Sky UK