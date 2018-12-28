Geraint Thomas and Bill Beaumont among those named in New Year Honours list

Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has received an OBE in the New Year Honours.

There are also knighthoods for ex-England rugby union captain Bill Beaumont - and former England cricket captain Alastair Cook

England's achievement in reaching the football World Cup semi-finals in Russia earlier this year is recognised with an OBE for manager Gareth Southgate - while captain and tournament top goalscorer Harry Kane gets an MBE.

Thomas won the prestigious Criterium du Dauphine in June, and followed up with a superb performance to win the Tour de France ahead of his fellow Team Sky rider Chris Froome.

He now has an OBE to add to the MBE he was awarded following the Beijing Olympics in 2008, and said: "This is an amazing honour.

"2018 will always be a year I remember, for everything I achieved around both the Dauphine and especially the Tour.

"This is the icing on the cake and I am so grateful to everyone who played a part in helping me get recognised once again."

The 66-year-old Beaumont is recognised for services to rugby, having led England to a Five Nations Grand Slam in 1980 and also captained the British and Irish Lions.

He is a former Rugby Football Union chairman and was elected chairman of World Rugby in 2016.

I am truly honoured & humbled to be awarded a knighthood for services to rugby in Her Majesty The Queen’s New Year honours. Rugby & family are my life & I always strive to do the best for the legion of players, volunteers & fans who are the heartbeat of our great sport — Bill Beaumont (@BillBeaumont) December 28, 2018

Beaumont said: "I am honoured and humbled to receive this accolade from Her Majesty the Queen for services to rugby.

"I have always viewed my work in the sport as an administrator as that of a guardian, driven by a passion to do the very best I can for rugby and the people who give up their time every week on the touchlines at rugby clubs around the world, to inspire new generations of players, supporters and volunteers.

"It is as much recognition for them and all who work in the sport as it is for me."

There is also a CBE for Willie John McBride, the former Ireland and British and Irish Lions captain, who played in a record 17 Lions Tests and skippered them to a memorable Test series victory over South Africa 44 years ago.

0:47 Doddie Weir explains why staying positive is key to dealing with motor neurone disease. Doddie Weir explains why staying positive is key to dealing with motor neurone disease.

And there is an OBE for ex-Scotland rugby union international Doddie Weir, founder of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, who is battling motor neurone disease, for services to rugby, motor neurone disease research and to the Scottish Borders community.

World Curling Federation president Kate Caithness receives a CBE for services to sport, and her fellow Scot - Commonwealth Games Federation president Louise Martin - is made a Dame.

Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley has received an MBE

The diplomatic service and overseas list includes a CBE for England netball star Geva Mentor, who was part of the memorable Commonwealth Games gold medal triumph on the Gold Coast earlier this year and currently plays for Melbourne outfit Collingwood Magpies in the Suncorp Super Netball league.

Richard Johnson, who became champion jump jockey in 2016 after being runner-up on multiple occasions to AP McCoy, gets an OBE, along with former Manchester United goalkeeper and Northern Ireland football manager Harry Gregg.

Tottenham striker Kane is joined on an extensive MBE list by the likes of Rangers and Northern Ireland defender Gareth McAuley, former Arsenal and Football Association vice-chairman David Dein, who is honoured for services to football and voluntary work in schools and prisons, three-time world darts champion John Lowe, and Welsh triathlete Helen Jenkins.

Leroy Rosenior, vice-president of Show Racism The Red Card, receives an MBE for services to tackling discrimination in sport, and Women's Sport Trust co-founder Joanna Bostock is honoured for services to gender equality in sport.

Reigning champion jump jockey Richard Johnson becomes an OBE

There are MBEs for British Rowing's three-time Olympic silver medallist Frances Houghton for services to rowing and former England cricketer Matthew Maynard for services to charity and sport.

Elsewhere, MBE recipients include former England cricketer Enid Bakewell, British Athletics team manager Lorna Boothe, former Great Britain hockey player Karen Brown, British curling director and British Olympic Association board member Hew Chalmers, Scottish volleyball coach Thomas Dowens and UK Athletics Paralympics head coach Paula Dunn.