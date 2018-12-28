New Year Honours for Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane after England's World Cup run

England captain Harry Kane and manager Gareth Southgate have both been recognised in the New Year Honours

England manager Gareth Southgate has been awarded an OBE and captain Harry Kane an MBE following the nation's memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals.

Southgate has revived England's prospects since becoming the permanent manager in November 2016, and masterminded their first foray into the World Cup last four in 28 years.

The 48-year-old then guided England to next summer's inaugural Nations League finals after overcoming Spain and Croatia in their group.

"I'm an incredibly proud Englishman so having had the opportunity to have represented my country as a player more than 50 times and then to manage the team at a World Cup has been an absolute privilege," Southgate said.

Southgate has reinvigorated England's senior squad since taking charge in late 2016

"I hope that everybody that has supported me throughout my career feels pride in the fact that I've received this honour because I wouldn't be in this position without that help and guidance."

Kane's six goals at the World Cup saw the Tottenham striker pick up the Golden Boot in Russia.

Kane scored twice in England's opening group game against Tunisia before topping that with a hat-trick against Panama.

Kane picked up the World Cup Golden Boot with six goals

The 25-year-old then scored from the spot in the quarter-final against Colombia, and netted their first spot-kick in the subsequent penalty shoot-out following the 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Kane also contributed with the crucial winner in the Nations League group match against Croatia, which booked England's spot at June's final-four showdown in Portugal, where they will face the Netherlands in the semi-final.

I'm very passionate about our country and very patriotic so to get an MBE makes me immensely proud. It has been a great year for club and country. It shows hard work pays off but I couldn't do it without the teammates, family & friends I've got around me. Thank you. 🙌 #NYHonours pic.twitter.com/ek9giBw2ci — Harry Kane (@HKane) December 28, 2018

Kane tweeted: "I am very passionate about our country and very patriotic so to get an MBE makes me immensely proud.

"It has been a great year for club and country. It shows hard work pays off but I could not do it without the team-mates, family and friends I have got around me. Thank you."

Meanwhile, outgoing Premier League executive chairman Richard Scudamore has also been recognised in the New Year Honours, becoming a CBE for his services to football.

Scudamore has been the league's CEO since 1999, and announced he would step down earlier this year with Susanna Dinnage set to assume the role in January.

Former Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Harry Gregg - a survivor of the Munich air disaster in 1958 - has been awarded an OBE, having initially received an MBE in 1985 for his work promoting grassroots football.

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley has received an MBE for his services to football in Northern Ireland, while Leroy Rosenior, vice-president of Show Racism The Red Card, picks up an MBE for his services to tackling discrimination in sport.

Former Arsenal and FA vice-chairman David Dein has been awarded an MBE for his services to football and voluntary work in school and prisons.