England end 2018 fifth in FIFA world rankings as Belgium take top spot

England will end the year fifth in FIFA's world rankings, while Belgium remain narrowly ahead of world champions France at the top.

Gareth Southgate's side cemented their place in the top five after successfully qualifying for next summer's inaugural Nations League finals in Portugal.

Belgium failed to qualify but remain a single point ahead of France in the rankings, while Brazil - one of only two non-European sides in the top 10 along with Uruguay, are third followed by Croatia.

Wales (19) keep their place inside the world's top 20 teams, while just 28 ranking points separate the Republic of Ireland (33), Northern Ireland (35) and Scotland (38).

The Home Nations and the Republic of Ireland return to action in the next international break in March.