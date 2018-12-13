Martin Glenn to leave role as FA chief executive at end of season

Martin Glenn will step down from his role as chief executive of the Football Association at the end of the season.

The FA has confirmed Glenn will leave his role in May 2019, four years after joining the organisation as a replacement for general secretary Alex Horne.

Glenn said it had been a "huge honour and a privilege" to lead the FA.

"I will leave feeling proud of the success of the performance of all the England teams," he said.

"I am confident that we have established in St. George's Park, a world-class centre which will ensure that the teams will continue to build on their current successes.

"I hope that The FA will be able to build on this by accelerating the breakthrough of English qualified players into the first teams.

"Running The FA has been a huge honour and a privilege but I have only been able to achieve what I have been able to thanks to everyone who works here. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my staff for their commitment and dedication to running our national game.

"Football has a role in society far bigger than the game itself and undeniably makes us richer on many levels whether it be mass participation for both men and increasingly women, or the tremendous global appeal of our professional game.

"It has been a pleasure playing a part in this wonderful game."

FA Chairman, Greg Clarke, added: "On behalf of the Board of The FA, I would like to thank Martin for building and leading a senior management team that has transformed our organisation.

"His integrity, commitment, energy and passion for football has underpinned the improvements on and off the pitch. The resulting commercial success has funded hugely significant change in the women's game, St. George's Park, the FA Cup and the national teams.

"Martin leaves as his legacy an organisation that is fit for purpose, more diverse, internationally respected and ready to progress to the next level.

"I and the organisation will miss his effective, principled and compassionate leadership and wish him well."

In March, Sky News confirmed the FA had already begun the search for Glenn's successor, bringing in headhunters Odgers Berndtson to identify potential replacements.

Glenn has presided over a number of significant successes on the pitch during his time at Wembley, including England reaching the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia under Gareth Southgate.

England also won the U17 and U20 World Cups along with the U19 European Championships, while England Women reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2015.

Glenn has also managed to work closely with the Premier League, most recently negotiating a winter break in the league calendar, which will start from next season.

However, Glenn has faced a number of challenging off-field incidents since joining the FA in 2015, most notably the appointment and swift departure Sam Allardyce, who left his role as England boss over allegations he discussed how to circumvent rules on player transfers while speaking to undercover reporters.

Glenn was also forced to deal with the controversy surrounding former England Women's manager Mark Sampson, who was sacked following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role at Bristol Academy.

Glenn was among those in favour of the controversial plan to sell Wembley to Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham owner Shahid Khan.

However, Khan withdrew his £600m offer for the stadium in October, shortly before FA Council was due to vote on the sale, citing an insufficient level of support from the governing body.