Pep Guardiola hails "incredible" Phil Foden and feels he is ready for the top level

Phil Foden played 90 minutes for City against Hoffenheim

Pep Guardiola thinks England have a diamond on their hands in the form of Phil Foden and declared he is ready for the top level.

Foden played 90 minutes for the first time in the Champions League as City sealed top spot in a 2-1 over Hoffenheim.

It capped a wonderful week for the 18-year-old, who signed a six-year contract worth £30,000-a-week at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola thinks Foden is England's diamond

City have struggled to bring players through their academy into the first team since Sheikh Mansour bought the club a decade ago, but it looks like Foden will break that pattern.

Although England boss Gareth Southgate has yet to hand Foden an England cap, Guardiola feels his midfielder will become a star for the national team.

Man City beat Hoffenheim on Wednesday

"He's an outstanding young player, England has a diamond," he said.

"He played like a man, a real man. Phil was incredible the way he played in the second half. It's not just the quality he has with the ball. He looks skinny, looks like he's not strong but he's really strong."

He added on BT Sport: "He was incredible. We don't have any doubts about his quality. He has to compete with David Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin de Bruyne, but he can do everything.

"He is a fighter, can score goals, has the body shape. He is only 18 years old. We didn't have any doubts that he can play at the top level."