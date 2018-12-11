Alex Scott on Women's World Cup draw: How will England and Scotland fare?

After England were drawn alongside Scotland in their 2019 Women's World Cup group, Alex Scott gives her verdict.

Following the clash of the home nations sides in Nice on June 9, England play Argentina in Le Havre on Friday June 14, while Scotland face Japan in Rennes on the same day.

England and Scotland then swap opponents five days later, with Neville's side back in Nice to take on Japan, while Scotland go up against Argentina in Paris.

2:18 England Women's manager Phil Neville gave Sky Sports News his reaction England Women's manager Phil Neville gave Sky Sports News his reaction

The competition will take place between June 7 and July 7 2018.

England Women head coach Phil Neville says he and his players wanted to be drawn alongside Scotland.

"I think it's going to be a sensational occasion, I really do," he told Sky Sports News. "(Scotland) is the game that we actually did want. When you go to a World Cup you want to play in the biggest games at the biggest occasion. This will be big for both sides."

Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr believes England and Japan will be wary of facing them.

1:43 Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr tells Sky Sports News her side are not intimidated Scotland Women manager Shelley Kerr tells Sky Sports News her side are not intimidated

"We have got a pretty talented group of players, so I am sure pretty sure even England, Japan and Argentina won't want to play Scotland either.

"It's exciting and when you get to a World Cup finals as a player or manager you know it is going to be tough but you need that challenge and players and managers thrive on it."

So, what chance to England and Scotland have, and what final would Scott most want to see?

