MNF review: Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Monday Night Football

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville joined David Jones in the MNF studio Everton left it late to rescue a 2-2 draw with Watford. Here's all you need to know from Monday Night Football...

Neville: Sterling confided in me

Neville says Raheem Sterling confided in him in 2016 and hailed his performance levels as a miracle, given the scrutiny the Manchester City forward has faced...

Nev and Carra on Sterling abuse

Neville and Carragher went on to discuss the abuse of Sterling and racism in football...

14:05 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss the abuse of Raheem Sterling and racism in football Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher discuss the abuse of Raheem Sterling and racism in football

Nev and Carra's debate on the abuse of Sterling and racism in football prompted plenty of debate and praise on social media...

This debate on MNF is fascinating. @GNev2 has it spot on in my opinion. Credit to Sterling for starting the debate and being brave enough to speak out. We have come a long way but still a long way to go. Football is amazing at tackling issues in society. — Matt Murray (@MattMurray20) December 10, 2018

Very interesting debate - gave me a new perspective on Sterling. 👍 https://t.co/zoq0hstTfB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2018

Their insight into what Sterling is like in private was very interesting. I don't believe the media coverage of him has been racist but it does seem the 'bling bad-boy' caricature that's built up about him is overblown & unfair. https://t.co/GAouoRFDqE — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 10, 2018

I was asked a couple of seasons ago to interview @sterling7 but told he was understandably wary/weary of the media. Lovely, smiley quiet lad who has been battered. The media does need to take a long hard look at itself. — Geoff Shreeves (@GeoffShreeves) December 10, 2018

Outstanding this from @GNev2 on Sterling and racism generally. Takes a big person to admit they could’ve possibly done more about an important issue #MNF #EVEWAT — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) December 10, 2018

Liverpool analysed by Nev and Carra

Carragher says Jurgen Klopp has evolved significantly since his arrival at Liverpool and made huge changes that reflect on the team...

1:53 Jamie Carragher says Jurgen Klopp has evolved significantly since his arrival at Liverpool and made huge changes that reflect on the team Jamie Carragher says Jurgen Klopp has evolved significantly since his arrival at Liverpool and made huge changes that reflect on the team

Neville went on to explain why Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is taking the team's defence to the next level...

4:55 Neville praises Alisson's impact at Liverpool Neville praises Alisson's impact at Liverpool

Carragher then discussed Mohamed Salah's new role and whether he is enjoying playing at centre-forward more than his previous position...

1:48 Jamie Carragher discusses Mohamed Salah's new role and whether he is enjoying playing centre-forward more than his previous position. Jamie Carragher discusses Mohamed Salah's new role and whether he is enjoying playing centre-forward more than his previous position.

Lucas Digne's stunning 96th-minute free-kick rescued a point for Marco Silva as his reunion with Watford ended 2-2 on Monday Night Football.

Lucas Digne celebrates after scoring a late free-kick against Watford

⚽️ 5⃣of Richarlison's 8 goals for Everton have come at home, the Brazilian international now having scored 4⃣ in his last 4 apps at Goodison Park #MNF pic.twitter.com/Ntxgm7rFd9 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 10, 2018

Marco Silva: "When they scored two goals in three minutes, we completely lost our focus. We started the match well and scored early, which was good for us. In the second half, our performance wasn't normal and wasn't the best. The game started to become difficult for us and we have to understand that was our fault. Of course, we tried to make the fans proud of our team and we wanted to give them three points tonight. We didn't so now we work for the next match."

3:38 Marco Silva says Lucas Digne showed just how much quality he has with his last-gasp equaliser in Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford Marco Silva says Lucas Digne showed just how much quality he has with his last-gasp equaliser in Everton's 2-2 draw with Watford

Javi Gracia: "I prefer to speak about the performance of our team. We had a very good performance, we scored two goals and we played much better in the second half. I think today we deserved a better result. As everyone can see, the team is full of confidence and I am proud of all of them.

3:14 Javi Gracia says he is proud of Watford’s efforts in the second half of their 2-2 draw against Everton but insists his side deserved more than a point Javi Gracia says he is proud of Watford’s efforts in the second half of their 2-2 draw against Everton but insists his side deserved more than a point

Neville on Lukaku's weight

Neville struggles to understand how Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could be allowed to find himself carrying too much muscle.

Lukaku revealed this week that the amount of muscle he had put on over the summer was hampering him in the Premier League and he needed to lose it again in order to adjust.

Neville was confused how this could happen.

Romelu Lukaku has scored two goals in his last two games

"I struggle with the weight thing and maybe that's just because of how I was as a footballer," he said. "You could never take a chance with preparation. You could play badly, you could give goals away, you could make mistakes, you could miss chances, whatever type of player you are, these things happen in games. But actually, don't take a chance with preparation.

"Do I turn up every morning? Do I eat the right things? Do I go into the gym at the right times? Do I follow the programme? You can argue whether he has got the right programme and then you start to question your coaching staff and things like that, but I really do question that. In the modern age when you have 55 staff supporting every team, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, I struggle to understand how a player can be allowed to feel like he has too much muscle or is overweight. Particularly when he's fit."

Neville hails Torreira's 'huge' impact

Lucas Torreira celebrates scoring for Arsenal

Finally, Neville has hailed the "huge" impact Lucas Torreira has made at Arsenal, saying the Uruguay midfielder has helped change the mentality of the club.

"I've been massively impressed," he told Monday Night Football. "I watched him in the World Cup. I did the France vs Uruguay game live and he was tenacious. In the first half an hour to 40 minutes you thought he gets around the pitch and he's like a terrier, but then actually as France started to get on top he started to get dominated.

"So when Arsenal signed him you just wondered how it would be? But his impact upon that team is huge. I think it's the biggest impact actually if you think about the character Arsenal have shown this season in terms of the second-half performances, keeping going and the tempo they sometimes set in games.

"If you look at him in that derby last week against Tottenham getting forward into the box he's almost like this bundle of energy that everyone else in the team responds too, and this team needed that. He's diminutive, not very big but then he's tenacious. He gets into the box and he's scored two goals in the last week. He's good on the ball, he's tidy on the ball and takes it and shows courage. He's a massive upgrade on where they've been but most of all the impact he's having on Arsenal's mentality is huge."

