Marco Silva hails Lucas Digne's character after late goal saves Everton against Watford

Marco Silva hailed Lucas Digne's resilience after his stunning free-kick saved a point for Everton in their 2-2 draw with Watford.

The France international curled in from 25 yards in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure the Goodison Park side avoided a first home defeat since September.

While Silva was happy with the former Barcelona player's strike, he felt it made up for his part in Watford's equaliser - a Seamus Coleman own goal - which made it 1-1.

The Everton manager said: "Because he has quality, it means personality and character as well. It was an important moment for him and he showed me he is a good player.

"In the first goal we conceded, there was a lack of communication between him and Bernard. In these type of moments it's really important it doesn't affect him."

Digne scored in the final seconds as Everton and Watford draw 2-2 at Goodison Park

Everton had led through Richarlison, although Theo Walcott appeared to touch the ball while in an offside position in the build-up.

There was a further let-off for Silva's team when Yerry Mina avoided a booking for an apparent foul on Isaac Success which was not given at a time when the defender was already on a yellow card.

After Coleman's own goal - which bounced in off his thigh - Abdoulaye Doucoure's header turned the game around and Gylfi Sigurdsson then missed a penalty for the hosts moments later.

With the things which went wrong for Everton in mind, Silva refuted any claims of good luck in the first half when their goal stood and Mina survived.

"The own goal is not fortunate as well," he added. "It (the situation surrounding Richarlison's goal) is part of the game and I understand Javi Gracia's view in that moment.

"It was possibly offside. I didn't see it but he told me he was offside. After that, I didn't see many chances for Watford.

"The second half was different. They reacted and scored twice in three minutes but after the own goal and a missed penalty, I don't understand how we can talk about fortune."

While Watford's despair at the final whistle suggested the draw felt more like a defeat, that did not mean coming back provided the euphoria of victory for Everton.

"Of course not," Silva said. "The game is not just about the end of the last minutes.

"When they scored two goals in three minutes, we completely lost our focus. We started the match well and scored early, which was good for us.

Everton's Richarlison celebrates after scoring against his former club Watford.

"They reacted which is normal. They had a lot of long balls up to Troy and Troy is a really strong player.

"We knew before the match they would do that and they started to create more problems. At that moment, we had to put our quality on the pitch as well and play our game.

"In the second half, our performance wasn't normal and wasn't the best. The game started to become difficult for us and we have to understand that was our fault.

"Of course, we tried to make the fans proud of our team and we wanted to give them three points tonight. We didn't so now we work for the next match."