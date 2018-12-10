Gary Neville on Romelu Lukaku: Verdict on striker's weight issue

Romelu Lukaku has admitted he put on too much muscle in the summer

Gary Neville struggles to understand how Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku could be allowed to find himself carrying too much muscle.

Lukaku revealed this week that the amount of muscle he had put on over the summer was hampering him in the Premier League and he needed to lose it again in order to adjust.

Neville was confused how this could happen.

"I struggle with the weight thing and maybe that's just because of how I was as a footballer," he told Monday Night Football.

"You could never take a chance with preparation. You could play badly, you could give goals away, you could make mistakes, you could miss chances, whatever type of player you are, these things happen in games. But actually, don't take a chance with preparation.

"Do I turn up every morning? Do I eat the right things? Do I go into the gym at the right times? Do I follow the programme?

"You can argue whether he has got the right programme and then you start to question your coaching staff and things like that, but I really do question that.

"In the modern age when you have 55 staff supporting every team, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, I struggle to understand how a player can be allowed to feel like he has too much muscle or is overweight. Particularly when he's fit."

Neville was asked to pick a combined XI ahead of the game between Liverpool and Manchester United on Super Sunday but could find no place for Lukaku on current form.

"I think the Lukaku who played at the World Cup for Belgium could make this team easily, but the Lukaku who has played for Manchester United this season is lacking confidence," he explained

In fact, Neville would not pick Lukaku in his United team either. "No, I would go with the mobility," he added. "I would go with the ones that have been playing."