Gareth Southgate should succeed Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, says Danny Mills

1:54 Danny Mills says England manager Gareth Southgate could be the ideal replacement for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United Danny Mills says England manager Gareth Southgate could be the ideal replacement for Jose Mourinho at Manchester United

Manchester United should consider looking to England manager Gareth Southgate to succeed Jose Mourinho, says Danny Mills.

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday morning, less than two days after United's 3-1 loss against bitter rivals Liverpool.

Reacting to Mourinho's departure - minutes after it was confirmed by United - Sky Football pundit and former club defender Gary Neville reiterated his desire to see Mauricio Pochettino become the next United manager.

1:48 Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says Mourinho's sacking is a result of the lack of backing he received from the club's board for his summer transfer targets Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says Mourinho's sacking is a result of the lack of backing he received from the club's board for his summer transfer targets

But Mills believes the Old Trafford hierarchy should take a close look at Southgate, who last summer became just the third England manager to lead the men's national team to a World Cup semi-final.

"I tell you whose name hasn't been thrown into this - Gareth Southgate," Mills told Sky Sports News.

"If I was Manchester United, who would I want as my next permanent manager? I'd want a feel-good factor, someone to bring through young players, somebody that plays in the right way, somebody that can connect and reconnect with the fans all over the world.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

"I'm not sure he would want the job, and I'm not sure they could get him. But surely he'd have to come into the reckoning if you're Manchester United.

"I just think he is a name that is out there. Look at how well he's done. He 's just got Coach of the Year, is that the sort of person Manchester United need?"