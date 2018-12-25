Gareth Southgate reveals England youngsters to watch in 2019

2:25 Gareth Southgate discusses England's next crop of talent Gareth Southgate discusses England's next crop of talent

Gareth Southgate tells Sky Sports which young England players could break into the first-team in 2019...

Southgate has favoured youth since taking charge of England in 2016, promoting 14 players from the U21s to the senior side.

Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jordan Pickford and Trent Alexander-Arnold all made the leap to the England first-team under Southgate, later going on to be part of his World Cup squad in Russia.

But who is next up? Here are the youngsters Southgate has backed to shine for England in 2019...

"I think we can all see some of those talented players that are probably in the U21s now, or on the fringes of the U21s, some of whom have had success at junior level with England already," Southgate told Sky Sports.

"We're starting to see the likes of Phil Foden [Manchester City] break into his first-team, Morgan Gibbs-White [Wolves] and Callum Hudson-Odoi [Chelsea].

"We've obviously involved Jadon Sancho [Borussia Dortmund] in the last few squads

"And then you've got people that are playing regular Premier League football that are in our U21s now, the likes of Demarai Gray and James Maddison.

"Dominic Solanke has been a player, who at youth level, has been a high-performer at every age group. He got to the top of the Champions League with his club.

"A World and European Champion at youth level with England. He's certainly a player that has been with us before and we'd hope would kick-on as well.

"I guess there are so many names I could give you, but like in all youth development it's down to the players to make the most of their potential and kick-on over the next 12 or 18 months."