Gareth Southgate talks about his respect for Raheem Sterling's anti-racism stance in Christmas special

You can get your Christmas Day off to a great start by watching our half-hour special with England manager Gareth Southgate on Sky Sports News.

Southgate answers a series of questions posed by Sky Sports pundits and presenters, including the likes of Jamie Redknapp, Alex Scott, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and the one and only Jim White!

One of the best questions came from pundit Matt Murray, who wanted Southgate's take on Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

The England player spoke out recently after he was allegedly racially abused during a defeat at Chelsea.

Murray said: "The relationship with the media (and the England squad) seems to have improved.

Gareth Southgate guided England to the World Cup semi finals in the summer

"With the Raheem Sterling situation, a lot of them seem to have got to really know Raheem as a person without creating perceptions.

"How much do you respect Raheem for putting his head up above the parapet and really standing up for what he believes in?

"And how much impact can the words that the press have used have?"

Southgate gave a very thoughtful response