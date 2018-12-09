FA investigating Raheem Sterling alleged racial abuse

Raheem Sterling was allegedly racially abused by a supporter at Stamford Bridge on Saturday

The Football Association says it will look into the alleged racial abuse suffered by Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at Chelsea on Saturday.

During live television coverage of the game at Stamford Bridge, cameras showed a Chelsea supporter shouting what is alleged to be racial abuse at Sterling. The footage has since been circulated on social media.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are both investigating the incident, which took place in the first half at Stamford Bridge as Sterling looked to collect the ball from behind the goal line.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Sterling said he "just had to laugh" at the events because he "expects no better", before accusing newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young black players.

Chelsea inflicted Manchester City's first league defeat of the season with a 2-0 victory

An FA statement read: "We take all allegations of discrimination extremely seriously and will work with the clubs and the relevant authorities to ensure this matter is dealt with appropriately.

"We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and encourage all fans and participants who believe that they have been the subject of, or witness to, discriminatory abuse to report it through the appropriate channels: The FA, our County FAs or our partners Kick It Out."

Chelsea have promised to take "the strongest possible action" if wrongdoing is proven, while the Met Police said it will attempt to determine if "any offences have been committed".

Chelsea went on to win the match 2-0 to hand reigning champions City their first Premier League defeat of the season.