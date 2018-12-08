Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's men lose unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Chelsea ended Manchester City's unbeaten Premier League run with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge – a result that leaves Liverpool top.

N'Golo Kante (45) stunned City by scoring with Chelsea's first attack before David Luiz - exposed against Tottenham two weeks ago - went from zero to hero by looping a header (78) into the top corner.

The Blues become the first team to beat City in the league since Manchester United in April while Liverpool now lead the way by a point in the title race.

Chelsea move up to third place, eight points behind the league leaders.

The first half was dominated by the visitors, who should have made their territorial dominance count on nine minutes but Raheem Sterling snatched at a close-range chance.

Player Ratings Man City: Ederson (6), Walker (6), Stones (6), Laporte (6), Delph (6), Fernandinho (7), B Silva (6), D Silva (6), Sane (6), Sterling (6), Mahrez (6)



Subs: Jesus (5), Foden (6)



Chelsea: Arrizabalaga (7), Azpilicueta (8), Rudiger (8), Luiz (8), Alonso (7), Jorginho (6), Kante (7), Kovacic (6), Pedro (6), Hazard (7), Willian (6).



Subs: Barkley (7), Giroud (6)



Man of the match: Cesar Azpilicueta

There was only one team conjuring up any attacking opportunities but Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta stood firm against constant City probing.

However, just as it looked a case of when rather than if City took the lead, Chelsea hit on the counter just before the break.

Team news Both teams decided to play without a recognised striker with Gabriel Jesus left on the bench for City while Chelsea went with a front three of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro.

Luiz's long ball found Pedro, whose cross-field ball to Willian made City retreat into their own box. Willian found Hazard, who slid the ball back for Kante smash home from 15 yards. Ederson's only job of the half was to pick the ball out of his net.

The goal triggered a surge in confidence for Chelsea, who were now able to handle City's high press and play into their midfield.

N'Golo Kante chests the ball under pressure from Fabian Delph

City mustered little in response as Kyle Walker hit a speculative free-kick that summed up their frustrations. Chelsea remained organised in their shape and ended the game as a contest with the second goal.

Hazard's corner was met by Luiz who sent a looping header into the far corner of the net.

Anyone thinking of already handing the title to City, may have to think again.

David Luiz celebrates with Ross Barkley after scoring their second goal

Man of the match - Cesar Azpilicueta

This type of game was made for the Chelsea skipper. His team had to do plenty of defending and he was in his element. First, keeping Sane relatively quiet before dealing with Sterling's threat in the second half. A key moment in the match was his last-ditch block to deny Sane a clear chance on goal in the first half. Mr Reliable delivered once again.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Opta stats

Chelsea are unbeaten in 12 Premier League games at Stamford Bridge (W7 D5), their longest run without a league defeat on home soil since a 21-game streak ending in August 2015.

Manchester City suffered their first Premier League defeat in 22 games, since a 2-3 defeat to Manchester United in April.

Maurizio Sarri enjoyed his first-ever victory over Pep Guardiola, ending a run of three defeats against the Spaniard in all competitions (W1 L3).

Kanté's opening goal came via Chelsea's first shot of the match in the 45th minute (44:02), the longest they have had to wait for a shot in a league game at Stamford Bridge since 2006-07.

With four goal involvements in the Premier League this season in 16 games (2 goals, 2 assists), Kanté has already equalled his combined goal and assist tallies from his previous two top-flight seasons with Chelsea (2 goals, 2 assists in 69 games).

What's next?

City play Hoffenheim in their final Champions League group game in midweek while Chelsea travel to Hungary to play MOL Vidi in the Europa League.