Leicester 0-2 Tottenham: Dele Alli scores 50th goal as Spurs go third

Dele Alli scored his 50th goal for Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino's side moved back up to third in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

Spurs, who started the game in fifth after Arsenal's last-gasp win over Huddersfield and Chelsea's victory over Manchester City, started with Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen on the bench but Heung-Min Son's superb strike on the stroke of half-time put them on course for victory.

Son was involved in his side's second, teeing up Alli, who headed home to bring up a half-century of Spurs goals and secure a routine win.

Victory sees Spurs reclaim third and cut the gap to league leaders Liverpool to six points, while Leicester stay ninth.

Player ratings Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Pereira (6), Morgan (7), Evans (6), Chilwell (6), Mendy (6), Ndidi (7), Iborra (6), Maddison (6), Gray (6), Iheanacho (5).



Subs: Ghezzal (7), Albrighton (6), Okazaki (6).



Tottenham: Lloris (7), Aurier (7), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (8), Davies (7), Dier (6), Winks (7), Sissoko (6), Moura (7), Alli (8), Son (8).



Subs: Eriksen (6), Kane (6), Walker-Peters (6).



Man of the match: Heung-Min Son.

It was a tight affair with chances few and far between until just before the half-time interval. Wes Morgan produced an outstanding last-ditch tackle to halt Alli's burst into the penalty area, but minutes later Spurs were in front.

Son received the ball 20 yards from goal from Serge Aurier and shifted it past Nampalys Mendy before curling home a sublime effort beyond the dive of Kasper Schmeichel.

Ricardo Pereira runs past Alli during the match at the King Power Stadium

The visitors went straight for a second after the interval and Leicester needed Morgan to deflect Son's drive wide following a poor Schmeichel clearance.

Hugo Lloris then put in a poor clearance of his own but Ben Chilwell drilled wide of the upright after bursting into the penalty area.

Team news Leicester made four changes from the side that 1-1 draw with Fulham in midweek. Danny Simpson, Caglar Soyuncu, Marc Albrighton and Fousseni Diabate dropped out with Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Vincente Iborra and Demarai Gray going into the starting XI. Fit-again Harry Maguire returned to the bench but there was no place in the squad for the injured Jamie Vardy.



Mauricio Pochettino made five changes from the side that beat Southampton 3-1 in midweek. The big news was Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen started on the bench, while Juan Foyth and Kieran Tripper dropped out of the squad altogether. Danny Rose moved down to the bench. In came Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli, Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko.

However, the hosts were further behind in the 58th minute. Ben Davies' pass found Lucas Moura in space and he released Son, who crossed for Alli to head in at the far post.

It was the England international's 50th goal for the club - having opened his Spurs account at Leicester in 2015.

Aurier wasted a free header as Spurs chased a third and, surprisingly, Eriksen and Kane were given late cameos as the visitors comfortably held on.

Opta stats

Tottenham's tally of 36 points from 16 games is their best ever start to a Premier League season; indeed, only twice before have they had a better total after 16 matches in a top-flight campaign (46 in 1960-61 and 37 in 1956-57 - based on three points for a win).

Since they returned to the Premier League in 2014-15, Leicester have conceded 22 goals against Tottenham in the competition, more than they have against any other opponent.

Leicester manager Claude Puel has now lost more Premier League games against Tottenham (four) than any other opponent.

Dele Alli's goal was his 50th in all competitions for Tottenham. Since the start of 2015-16, only Son Heung-Min (52) and Harry Kane (117) have more for the club in all competitions. Alli became the third player to score 50+ goals for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions since 2015-16 alongside Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane; no other Premier League club has seen more than two players do so in this time.

Serge Aurier has assisted as many Premier League goals in six games this season (two) as he had in 17 appearances in 2017-18 for the club.

Man of the Match - Heung-Min Son

Heung-Min Son scored a stunning opener for Tottenham

Alli will grab most of the headlines following his 50th goal for Spurs, but Son, who has scored three goals in his last four league games, was the standout performer as Pochettino's side secured a routine win.

It was a tight affair at the King Power Stadium as the clock ticked towards half-time but Son's moment of magic in stoppage time sent Spurs on their way to all three points.

He also played a part in the second, picking out Alli with an inch-perfect cross to round off a superb performance.

What's next?

Up next for Spurs is a crucial Champions League tie against Barcelona at the Nou Camp (8pm). They are back in Premier League action next Saturday against Burnley at Wembley (3pm).

Leicester will attempt to get back to winning ways when they face Crystal Palace next Saturday at Selhurst Park in the Premier League (3pm).