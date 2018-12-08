Chelsea and Met Police to investigate alleged racist abuse against Raheem Sterling

The Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse against Raheem Sterling

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police are investigating an incident of alleged racist abuse against Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling during Saturday's Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Twitter users highlighted a first-half incident when a Chelsea supporter appeared to abuse Sterling while he attempted to retrieve the ball from behind the goal line.

A Chelsea spokesman said: "We're aware of reports and video footage. We will investigate the matter and take the strongest possible action where necessary."

The Met Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating online in which it is claimed racial abuse was allegedly directed at a player at a Chelsea v Manchester City game at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 8.

"We will review the footage to determine whether any offences have been committed."

No arrests have been made, the Met added.

Chelsea won the match 2-0 to hand Manchester City their first defeat in the Premier League this season.