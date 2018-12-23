Gareth Southgate discusses pride at being England boss and chances of Premier League return

Ahead of a Sky Sports News Christmas special with Gareth Southgate we caught up with the England manager to reflect on a hugely successful 2018…

Southgate led England to a memorable run to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia and has built on the summer's achievements, which captured the interest of the country, by reaching the last four of the Nations League.

Following a successful four-game interim spell in charge, Southgate was appointed on a permanent basis in November 2016 on a four-year deal and steered England to fifth in the world rankings after a series of notable victories.

His impressive leadership of the national side has seen him mentioned as a candidate to replace Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager.

Southgate, who has Premier League experience as Middlesbrough boss, was asked what chances there might be of him leaving the England role to make a return to club management.

"At the moment that is very easy because I don't have anything to consider," Southgate, who signed a new contract to remain as England manager until the 2022 World Cup in October, said.

