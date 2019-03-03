Team Sky's Owain Doull second behind Bob Jungels at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne

Bob Jungels celebrates winning Kuurne-Bruxelles-Kuurne

Team Sky's Owain Doull finished second behind lone escapee Bob Jungels in what turned out to be an attritional edition of Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne.

Doull left it late to sprint clear of the remainder of the peloton but his effort was never going to be enough to catch Jungels, who made it a double success for his Deceuninck-Quick Step team after Zdenek Stybar's solo win in Saturday's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Jungels made his move with one lap of the closing circuit, kicking away from the remainder of the breakaway, which also included dangerous rivals Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Magnus Cort Nielsen (Astana).

The Luxembourg champion showed off his time-trialling prowess as he quickly built a significant lead before attacks from the peloton started to cut into his advantage.

But their efforts would not prove enough as Jungels dug deep in the final 4km and actually started to increase his lead again as the sprinters settled in for a battle for second.

(L-R) Owain Doull. Bob Jungels and Niki Terpstra on Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne podium

However, it was Doull who launched the best attack in the closing 500m, with the Welshman eventually crossing the line some 12 seconds behind Jungels for his best result on the roads.

Niki Terpstra (Direct Energie) finished third ahead of defending champion Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) and Jungels' team-mate Yves Lampaert.