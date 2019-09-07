Chris Froome back in hospital after injuring thumb with kitchen knife

Chris Froome has suffered multiple injuries in 2019

Chris Froome has been consigned to hospital for a second time this year after badly cutting his thumb with a kitchen knife.

The 34-year-old Team Ineos rider said he had surgery on Friday to put the tendon in his left hand back together following the accident.

Alongside a picture of him in a hospital bed with his arm in a sling, Froome wrote the caption: "Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night.

Stupidly cut my thumb with a kitchen knife and had to have surgery to put the tendon back together last night. Stuck giving a thumbs up for a couple of weeks 👍😂

This is not my year 🙈 Can’t wait for 2020🤞 pic.twitter.com/BKzLgho82R — Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) September 7, 2019

Froome only began riding again in August after being rushed to hospital by helicopter in June following a crash during the Criterium du Dauphine.

He underwent surgery for six hours after suffering a fractured vertebrae, leg, elbow and ribs, as well as losing four pints of blood.

Froome was in hospital for over a week and was forced to miss the Tour de France.

He is targeting a return for next year's Tour, where he will be hoping to win a record-equalling fifth title.