Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman admits to telling 'lots of lies'

Richard Freeman previously admitted to telling 'lots of lies' but is now ready to tell the truth, his medical tribunal heard

Ex-Team Sky and British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman had admitted to previously telling "lots of lies" but is now ready to tell the truth, his medical tribunal has heard.

Dr Freeman will admit to ordering the banned Testosterone treatment but will deny it was to enhance a rider's performance, says his lawyer.

The former British Cycling Medic appeared in person for the opening of his medical tribunal after previously failing to appear due to health reasons. Before the hearing has even formally opened, preliminary comments by his lawyer proved explosive.

Miss Mary O'Rourke QC said Dr Freeman's witness statement, which was submitted last month, is now the truth. Her client, she explained, could not previously "bring himself to tell the truth, even to his lawyers".

"We're not here to play games" Miss Mary O'Rourke QC told the Tribunal panel. "We're here to effectively deal with one issue because everything else is admitted."

Among the accusations Dr Freeman faces, the claim he ordered testosterone for an athlete to boost their performance is the allegation he denies. An allegation that, if proven, would dwarf any other recent controversy to have hit British Cycling and Team Sky. Testosterone is outlawed by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

"What we're here to determine is the motive behind his ordering of the testosterone - was it ordered to enhance performance of an athlete or for some other reason?" Dr Freeman's lawyer put to the Medical Practioner's Tribunal Service.

The testosterone delivery at the heart of this case was made just over a year before Britain's cycling success at the London 2012 Games. Dr Richard Freeman was working for British Cycling and Team Sky at the time where he'd been a medic since 2009.

He then worked solely for British Cycling for another two years. Prior to this he was Head of Medicine for Bolton Wanderers FC for eight years.

The Tribunal panel heard 30 sachets of testogel were ordered by Dr Freeman in 2011 for a non-rider member of staff. The lawyer representing the General Medical Council, Mr Simon Jackson QC, said the need for testosterone was not supported by the non-rider's medical records.

The GMC said the non-rider claims "it was not for me" and they will call on an endocrinologist to say the member of staff had no need for the substance.

Miss O'Rourke said the only GMC witness she wished to cross examine was Shane Sutton, Former Team Sky Coach and personal coach to Sir Bradley Wiggins.

The Tribunal hearing is listed until 20th December but a guilty verdict could have major ramifications for the sport far beyond that.