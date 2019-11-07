Sam Bennett departure from Bora-Hansgrohe confirmed

Bora-Hansgrohe confirm Sam Bennett's departure from the team

Irish sprint cyclist Sam Bennett has left Bora-Hansgrohe, the team have confirmed.

Bennett had been repeatedly linked with a move away from the German team after missing out on selection for both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year.

A statement on the team's website confirmed his departure: "After a great story of success in the past years, BORA - hansgrohe and Sam Bennett have decided to go separate ways.

"Over the last six years, BORA - hansgrohe developed Sam Bennett into one of the best sprinters in the peloton.

"Against this background it however became more and more difficult to align the team's and rider's goals.

"Therefore, BORA - hansgrohe's management has decided to accept Sam Bennett's wish to leav and continue his journey with another team.

"BORA - hansgrohe wishes Sam Bennett all the best for his future and hopes that he can live up to his sporting dreams."

Bennett has been linked with a move to Deceuninck-QuickStep for 2020 with team manager Patrick Lefevere making clear his interest in signing him to replace Elia Viviani.

Bennett enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2018 with three stage wins on the Giro and added to his Grand Tour tally with two victories in this year's Vuelta a Espana, taking him to 13 victories overall in 2019.