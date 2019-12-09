Cycling News

Rohan Dennis joins Team INEOS: British team sign reigning world time trial champion

Last Updated: 09/12/19 1:11pm

Australia's Rohan Dennis celebrates on the podium after winning the Elite Men Individual Time Trial in Harrogate
Team Ineos have announced the signing of reigning world time trial champion Rohan Dennis.

The 29-year-old successfully defended his time trial title at the Road World Championships in Harrogate in September.

Days after that victory, Bahrain-Merida announced they had released Dennis from the final year of his contract.

The Australian had a very public falling out with his team when he abandoned the Tour de France on the eve of the stage 13 individual time trial, reportedly in a dispute over his equipment.

He did not race again until the World Championships, when he rode a blacked-out bike.

After much speculation over his next move, Dennis has now confirmed he will ride for Sir Dave Brailsford's team.

"Watching on from afar, I've always been a huge fan of the team, ever since the early years.

"It's always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfil that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honour," Dennis said.

"I already feel a connection to this team, a team that really believes in innovation, especially in time trialling, which is obviously something I'm hugely passionate about.

"I hope I can do the team colours proud over the course of my time here."

