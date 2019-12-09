Rohan Dennis joins Team INEOS: British team sign reigning world time trial champion
Team Ineos have announced the signing of reigning world time trial champion Rohan Dennis.
The 29-year-old successfully defended his time trial title at the Road World Championships in Harrogate in September.
Days after that victory, Bahrain-Merida announced they had released Dennis from the final year of his contract.
The Australian had a very public falling out with his team when he abandoned the Tour de France on the eve of the stage 13 individual time trial, reportedly in a dispute over his equipment.
He did not race again until the World Championships, when he rode a blacked-out bike.
After much speculation over his next move, Dennis has now confirmed he will ride for Sir Dave Brailsford's team.
Welcome to the team @RohanDennis!— Team INEOS (@TeamINEOS) December 9, 2019
Watch the world time trial champion’s first interview after signing a two-year deal with @TeamINEOS.
"Watching on from afar, I've always been a huge fan of the team, ever since the early years.
"It's always been a goal of mine to ride for this team, so to finally fulfil that dream is a brilliant feeling and a huge honour," Dennis said.
"I already feel a connection to this team, a team that really believes in innovation, especially in time trialling, which is obviously something I'm hugely passionate about.
"I hope I can do the team colours proud over the course of my time here."